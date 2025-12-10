Connect with us

Kenya now a ‘repressed’ state, IMLU warns

IMLU says Kenya’s freedoms are shrinking fast, with rising killings, torture cases, and violent policing in 2025.

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – Kenya has been classified as a “repressed” country, a sign that the nation is sliding backwards democratically, the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) warned on Wednesday.

IMLU in its report released as the globe observed International Human Rights Day, noted that the country has witnessed “unprecedented human rights violations” throughout 2025, putting Kenya in a dangerous path.

“Kenya is now a repressed state. This is a clear warning that our democracy is weakening and civic freedoms are under attack,” IMLU said in its statement.

The alert follows the new People Power Under Attack Report 2025, released by Civicus, KHRC, and CFF, which placed Kenya in the repressed category, meaning the state is actively restricting public freedoms and punishing dissent.

“This categorisation should worry every Kenyan. It tells us that constitutional protections are being eroded,” IMLU noted.

IMLU’s latest data shows a rise in unlawful killings, torture, and police brutality.

Between January and December 2025, IMLU documented 97 extrajudicial executions, 18 deaths in police custody, 72 cases of torture or ill-treatment, 49 protest-related injuries, 16 arbitrary arrests and 5 enforced disappearances

“Our forensic teams documented close-range shootings, people shot from behind, and signs of deliberate harm. These are strong indicators of unlawful policing,” IMLU said.

The organisation said police used both lethal and non-lethal weapons on peaceful demonstrators, including during the protests on June 9, June 25, and Saba Saba.

“The use of live bullets on peaceful protesters shows a disturbing shift toward militarised policing,” IMLU warned.

It added that many young protesters were charged under anti-terrorism laws.

“Charging youth with terrorism for exercising their constitutional right to protest is criminalising dissent,” the group said.

IMLU also cited a growing pattern of transnational repression, where activists were abducted or deported across borders.

Victims included Tanzania’s Maria Sarungi, Uganda’s Martin Mavenjina, and Kenyans Bob Njagi, Boniface Mwangi, and Nicholas Oyoo.

“These cross-border operations are designed to silence activists and instill fear. They undermine regional human rights protections,” IMLU stated.

IMLU urged the Government and oversight institutions to take urgent steps, including among others strengthening IPOA’s powers, ending misuse of anti-terror laws, criminalising enforced disappearances and others.

“Kenya is at a critical juncture. If we do not act now, we risk sliding further into authoritarian rule,” the organisation said.

