Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Kenya launches training program for local Chinese language teachers

Yu Yunfeng, Director-general of the CLEC, said that the development of Chinese language education in Kenya has been made possible by the high-level attention of both governments as well as the strong support from all sectors in China and Kenya.

Published

DEC 1 – A training program for local Chinese language teachers was launched in Nairobi, as part of efforts to promote Sino-Kenyan cultural ties.

Government officials, lecturers and students from China and Kenya attended the three-day training exercise for 170 students, which was organized by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC) of China’s Ministry of Education, Tianjin Normal University, and the University of Nairobi’s Confucius Institute.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Carol Wangui Hunja, secretary for higher education and research at Kenya’s Ministry of Education, said that the training program is designed to support the East African nation’s efforts to expand Chinese language education in the school curriculum.

The growing presence of the Chinese language in Kenya will enable citizens to find employment in various parts of the world where the language is spoken, Hunja added.

Yu Yunfeng, director-general of the CLEC, said that the development of Chinese language education in Kenya has been made possible by the high-level attention of both governments as well as the strong support from all sectors in China and Kenya.

Local Chinese language teachers, he said, are the most essential and decisive force behind this progress, given their pedagogical skills, cultural fluency and understanding of Kenyan learners’ needs.

“I firmly believe that the Chinese language will play an increasingly important role in advancing the bilateral relations and in building the China-Kenya community with a shared future for the new era,” Yu said.

Margaret Jesang Hutchinson, Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, encouraged the students to make full use of the opportunity and strengthen their skills.

The training is expected to nurture local Chinese teachers who will serve Kenyan schools, act as ambassadors of Kenya-China friendship, and make positive impacts across diverse sectors of society, she said

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Gachagua Accuses Police of Aiding Political violence, Demands IG Kanja Acts on Rising incidents

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 1 – Democracy for Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has protested to Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, accusing the National Police...

2 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC Gazettes Nov 27 mini-poll Winners, Paving Way for Swearing-In

Their official recognition now clears the way for their swearing-in ceremonies with those awaiting to join Parliament anticipated to be sworn in tomorrow.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto Leads Pass-Out Parade for 5,892 Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs After Intensive Training

In his address, President Ruto praised the graduands as the crucial link between citizens and the state, describing them as first responders during emergencies...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Fazul Mahamed Faces New Push for Criminal Charges, Asset Recovery Over Alleged Forgery

In his letter to the EACC CEO, the petitioner argues that the Commission must demonstrate timely and firm enforcement to restore public confidence, insisting...

4 hours ago

Top stories

PSC begins interviews for 7,000 slots in 8th Public Service internship cohort

Out of 35,659 applicants, a competitive pool of 13,117 candidates was selected to proceed to the interview stage, which will run until December 6,...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Former Magarini MP Michael Kingi Begins Six-Year SRC Term

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 1-Former Magarini MP Michael Kingi, the brother of Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, has been sworn in as the Commissioner of the...

6 hours ago

Top stories

EACC Probes Alleged Multimillion-Shilling Bribery Ring at KIHBT Kisii Campus

According to preliminary findings, two instructors, Philip Dawa and Fidel Omondi, are suspected of coordinating the bribery scheme.

6 hours ago

County News

Magwanga Condemns Illegal Locking of Homa Bay County Offices, Calls on Governor Wanga to Act

He accused unnamed political actors of weaponizing administrative processes to settle political scores at the expense of service delivery.

7 hours ago