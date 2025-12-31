Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The ministry dismissed claims that school fees for public secondary and senior schools had been increased by Sh9,374, terming the reports “false and misleading."/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt publishes boarding fee caps, day school remains fully funded

On boarding charges, the ministry said fee ceilings remain unchanged: boarding schools in major urban centres can charge up to Sh53,554 per year, other boarding schools up to Sh40,535, while special needs schools charge Sh12,790.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 — The Ministry of Education has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to free day secondary education, stating that parents will continue to pay zero tuition as the State provides Sh22,244 per learner annually, while boarding charges remain capped at Sh53,554 for school in urban areas.

The ministry dismissed claims that school fees for public secondary and senior schools had been increased by Sh9,374, terming the reports “false and misleading.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement issued Wednesday, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the existing fees framework remains unchanged and that the Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) programme continues to be fully funded by the government.

“The Ministry of Education categorically clarifies that there has been no increase in school fees for public secondary or senior schools. Claims that school fees have been increased by Sh 9,374 are false and misleading,” Ogamba said.

“The government continues to provide KSh 22,244 per learner per year as capitation to cover tuition-related vote heads, with zero tuition obligation on parents, as operationalised through existing Gazette Notices and Ministry circulars.”

The ministry explained that while Kenya Gazette Notice No. 1555 of 2015 initially required parents of day secondary learners to contribute Sh9,374 annually alongside a government subsidy of Sh12,870, the arrangement was superseded by the full rollout of FDSE.

Boarding fees capped

Under the current framework, tuition costs are removed entirely from parents, with government capitation increased to Sh22,244 per learner per year.

Ogamba said the policy applies to all learners in public secondary schools, including boarders, noting that boarding students only pay approved boarding fees while tuition is fully covered by the State.

On boarding charges, the ministry said fee ceilings remain unchanged: boarding schools in major urban centres can charge up to Sh53,554 per year, other boarding schools up to Sh40,535, while special needs schools charge Sh12,790.

No school is permitted to exceed the limits.

The ministry also clarified that the transition from the former classification of National, Extra-County, County, and Sub-County schools to clusters C1 to C4 is purely structural and does not introduce any new fees.

Ogamba warned that any school imposing unauthorised levies would face administrative and disciplinary action, urging parents and guardians to report such cases to education authorities.

The clarification follows a similar statement issued on November 6, 2025, which the ministry said remains in force.

Parents were advised to rely on official joining instructions, which reflect zero fees for public day secondary and C4 day senior schools.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Up to 20,000 Grade 10 review requests for top schools declined over capacity

Over 20,000 students sought schools include Alliance High School, Kenya High School, and Mangu High School, where the demand far exceeded available slots.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MoE to open second Grade 10 revision window on January 6

MoE announced that 88 per cent of learners have been successfully placed in Grade 10 of Senior School saying the placement process aligned learners...

1 day ago

Top stories

Health Ministry to Enforce Childcare facilities in Public Institutions from January

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 29-The Ministry of Health has announced a nationwide crackdown on public institutions that have failed to comply with the law requiring the...

2 days ago

Top stories

Education Ministry declines 66,000 Grade 10 Placement Appeals Over School Capacity Constraints

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 28-The Ministry of Education has rejected more than 66,000 appeals from learners seeking a review of their Grade 10 senior school placements...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Education Ministry Opens Seven-Day Review Window for Grade 9 Senior School Placements

PS Bitok said the exercise underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and equitable transition to senior school.

December 23, 2025

Kenya

Education Ministry Details Curriculum Support as Learners Transition to Grade 10 Under CBE

The Ministry outlined key curriculum supports designed to help learners succeed in their chosen pathways.

December 23, 2025

Kenya

Starehe Centres Clarify Admission Process for 2026 Grade 10 Class

The directors of the two centres emphasized that admission for the 2026 Grade 10 class is still ongoing and that selection is not automatic.

December 22, 2025

EDUCATION

No school fee hike in 2026, govt confirms

Grade 10 students will start Senior School in January 2026 with fees unchanged. Ogamba assures parents no extra costs will apply.

December 11, 2025