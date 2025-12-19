Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Kenya eyes UAE’s $1 Billion AI Initiative to boost digital, health and agriculture sectors

Speaking at the launch of the strategy in March, Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy William Kabogo said its success would depend on adequate financing and robust regulatory frameworks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 19 – Kenya could be among the key beneficiaries of the United Arab Emirates’ newly announced US$1 billion Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Development initiative, a move that aligns closely with Nairobi’s ambitions to translate AI policy into large-scale implementation.

The fund was unveiled at the G20 Summit by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, who said the initiative underscores the UAE’s commitment to sustainable growth through international partnerships and innovative financing for emerging economies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For Kenya, the timing is significant. The country recently launched its National AI Strategy 2025–2030, which positions partnerships as central to success and identifies digital public infrastructure, agriculture, health, climate resilience and education as priority areas for AI deployment. The strategy also seeks to establish Kenya as Africa’s leading hub for AI research, model innovation and practical application.

Kenya’s government estimates that implementing the strategy will require at least KSh152 billion (approximately US$1.19 billion).

Speaking at the launch of the strategy in March, Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy William Kabogo said its success would depend on adequate financing and robust regulatory frameworks.

“Kenyan policymakers and technology stakeholders are expected to explore avenues for collaboration as the country seeks to move from AI ambition to measurable impact.”

“If leveraged effectively, the UAE-backed fund could provide Kenya with both capital and strategic partnerships needed to accelerate AI adoption, reinforcing its bid to become a continental leader in responsible and inclusive AI-driven development,” he said.

The UAE’s AI for Development initiative could help bridge this funding gap. According to the UAE, the fund aims to strengthen economic and social development across Africa by supporting digital infrastructure, improving government services and boosting productivity.

These objectives closely mirror Kenya’s national priorities, particularly in agriculture and health, where AI is expected to enhance service delivery, efficiency and resilience.

The initiative will be implemented by the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), under the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, in partnership with the UAE Foreign Aid Agency.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Hope for Pastoralists as Africa Intensifies Fight Against Livestock Killer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 — Millions of African pastoralists could soon see relief as the continent intensifies efforts to eliminate Peste des Petits Ruminants...

1 hour ago

World

Duale calls for continued WHO support in medicines and vaccine regulation

Duale praised WHO’s continued technical and political backing to President William Ruto, noting that early high-level engagements with the UN health agency had strengthened...

1 hour ago

IMMIGRATION CHAOS

US pauses Green Card Lottery After Brown University, MIT Shootings

“At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous...

4 hours ago

Top stories

UN elects former Iraqi president Barham Salih as next UNHCR chief

Salih, who fled Iraq during Saddam Hussein’s rule, said his personal experience of displacement would shape his leadership of the agency.

4 hours ago

Africa

Africa calls for equitable access to long-acting HIV innovations at UNAIDS meeting in Brazil

Addressing delegates, the Ministry of Health disclosed that Dr Mulwa stressed the transformative potential of long-acting antiretroviral medicines (ARVs) in addressing persistent challenges in...

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

U.S. Warns Against Harassment of Officials After South Africa Detains Kenyan Visa Contractors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 — The United States has warned that it will not tolerate the harassment or public exposure of personal details of...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Man, Two Grandsons killed After Tree Crashes on home in Kisumu

The incident occurred on Thursday night after hours of intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds that battered the area.

7 hours ago

CBC

KJSEA Grade 10 placement out today; here’s how to know your school

Education officials said the placement process is fully automated, taking into account learners’ choices, performance in KJSEA, psychometric test results, equity considerations, and school...

7 hours ago