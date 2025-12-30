Kenyans seek secondary jobs to cope with economic strain: report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — Nearly four in 10 Kenyans turned to alternative income sources this year as households grappled with continuing economic pressures, a new Infotrak poll reveals.

According to the survey released on Tuesday, 39 per cent of respondents said they sought additional employment or income sources in 2025 to cope with rising financial strain.

About 26 per cent cut back on non-essential spending, while 22 per cent borrowed money from friends or family. Other strategies included taking out loans or using credit (15 per cent), relying on community support (15 per cent), and rationing limited resources (11 per cent).

“Households are increasingly feeling the pinch, with many having to juggle multiple strategies just to make ends meet,” the report noted.

“It is clear that without interventions to ease financial stress, the pressure on families may continue to mount,” it added.

Half of Kenyans stressed by economic pressures: Infotrak

The findings come amid a challenging economic landscape in 2025. Kenya’s overall economic growth was revised downward to around 4.5 per cent, weighed down by high public debt, elevated interest rates, and weak private sector credit factors that squeezed businesses and job creation opportunities.

Revenue shortfalls and fiscal vulnerabilities further strained government budgets, widening deficits and slowing investment in key sectors.

Meanwhile, household incomes were eroded as real earnings declined despite modest wage increases, adding to cost-of-living pressures for many Kenyans.

The Infotrak survey paints a stark picture of financial insecurity, with many families resorting to informal support networks and side hustles just to stay afloat.