Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

According to the survey released on Tuesday, 39 per cent of respondents said they sought additional employment or income sources in 2025 to cope with rising financial strain/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans seek secondary jobs to cope with economic strain: report

Nearly four in 10 Kenyans sought alternative income sources in 2025 due to rising financial pressures, with many cutting spending, borrowing, or relying on community support, according to Infotrak.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — Nearly four in 10 Kenyans turned to alternative income sources this year as households grappled with continuing economic pressures, a new Infotrak poll reveals.

According to the survey released on Tuesday, 39 per cent of respondents said they sought additional employment or income sources in 2025 to cope with rising financial strain.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

About 26 per cent cut back on non-essential spending, while 22 per cent borrowed money from friends or family. Other strategies included taking out loans or using credit (15 per cent), relying on community support (15 per cent), and rationing limited resources (11 per cent).

“Households are increasingly feeling the pinch, with many having to juggle multiple strategies just to make ends meet,” the report noted.

“It is clear that without interventions to ease financial stress, the pressure on families may continue to mount,” it added.

Half of Kenyans stressed by economic pressures: Infotrak

The findings come amid a challenging economic landscape in 2025. Kenya’s overall economic growth was revised downward to around 4.5 per cent, weighed down by high public debt, elevated interest rates, and weak private sector credit factors that squeezed businesses and job creation opportunities.

Revenue shortfalls and fiscal vulnerabilities further strained government budgets, widening deficits and slowing investment in key sectors.

Meanwhile, household incomes were eroded as real earnings declined despite modest wage increases, adding to cost-of-living pressures for many Kenyans.

The Infotrak survey paints a stark picture of financial insecurity, with many families resorting to informal support networks and side hustles just to stay afloat.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

1 in 2 Kenyans report economy-related stress as 1 in 4 suffer mental breakdown

The nationally representative survey, conducted among 1,000 respondents across all 47 counties, paints a bleak picture of household well-being as rising living costs continue...

2 hours ago

business

Treasury blames missed revenue target on ordinary revenue dip

The Kenya Revenue Authority missed its Q1 2025/26 revenue target by Sh90 billion, forcing the National Treasury to warn of widening fiscal pressures, declining...

November 19, 2025

COST CUTTING

Raila Celebrates 79th Birthday with Cake-Cutting Ceremonies Centered on Tax Cuts

The event, held at the residence of former Mombasa Governor Hasan Joho, served as a prelude to similar cake-cutting ceremonies scheduled to take place...

January 7, 2024

Top stories

39% of Kenyans See Rising Cost of Living as Primary Challenge Since President Ruto Took Office, TIFA Report Shows

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – A new survey by TIFA has revealed that 39% of Kenyans consider the increasing cost of living as the...

December 13, 2023

Top stories

Treasury CS Ndung’u Warns of Tough Measures to Curb Rising Living Costs

While external factors, such as the Ukraine-Russia conflict, have been linked to the escalating cost of living, Ndungu stressed that past policy mistakes have...

November 7, 2023

Headlines

Kenyans rank fertiliser subsidy, Hustler Fund top in promises Ruto has achieved in one year – TIFA Poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – The provision of subsidized fertilizer to farmers and assisting small businesses are among the top promises the Kenya Kwanza...

September 13, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Scorecard shows MPs’ priorities misaligned with citizens’ expectations

Mzalendo Kenya, a non-partisan watchdog with seeks to promote public participation in parliamentary process, noted in a report published on Wednesday that lawmakers were...

August 9, 2023

Kenya

Hundreds of Kenyans take to Nairobi streets to protest high cost of living

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Hundreds of Kenyans on Thursday took to the streets of Nairobi to protest the high cost of living, saying...

July 7, 2022