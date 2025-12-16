Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka exits as Capt George Kamal takes over in acting role

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – Kenya Airways has announced leadership changes at the national carrier, with Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka proceeding on terminal leave ahead of the expiry of his contract.

In a statement, the airline’s Board said Kilavuka exits after six years at the helm, during which he steered the carrier through the COVID-19 period and implemented cost-saving measures and strategic initiatives aimed at safeguarding operational viability.

The Board said he later oversaw improved performance in revenues, passenger numbers and freight volumes, reinforcing the airline’s sustainability and competitiveness.

“The Board and management of Kenya Airways express their sincere gratitude to Mr. Kilavuka for his diligence, service, and leadership, and wish him every success in his future endeavours,” the statement read.

To ensure a smooth transition, the Board has appointed the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Captain George Kamal, as Acting Group Managing Director and CEO, effective December 16, 2025, as it begins a competitive recruitment process to appoint a substantive successor.

The Board described Capt Kamal as a seasoned aviation executive with more than 29 years of leadership experience across the Middle East and Africa, having previously served in senior roles including Operations Director at Air Arabia and Chief Operations and Executive Officer at Iraqi Airways.

He holds a Doctorate in Business Administration and an MSc in Aviation Management, and has experience in innovation, digitalisation and advanced aviation systems, the Board said.

“The Board commits to support Captain Kamal as he assumes executive leadership during this interim period,” it added.

The Board said it remains focused on completing the airline’s ongoing turnaround strategy, whose primary objective is to secure operational reliability, sustainability and growth. The strategy also includes the search for a suitable strategic investor, with shareholder support.