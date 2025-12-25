Kenya Air Force Commander Conducts Year-End Inspections at Embakasi and Moi Air Bases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – The Commander of the Kenya Air Force (KAF), Major General Bernard Waliaula, conducted end-of-year visits to Embakasi Air Base (EAB) on 23 December 2025 and Moi Air Base (MAB) on 24 December 2025 as part of his command oversight and operational readiness assessment.

At Embakasi Air Base, Major General Waliaula was received by the Base Commander, Brigadier Stephen Kapkory, while at Moi Air Base, he was welcomed by Brigadier Herbert Wafula, accompanied by senior officers and personnel of the respective bases.

During his inspection at Embakasi Air Base, the Commander toured the ongoing construction of a new aircraft hangar, a critical infrastructure project aimed at improving aircraft maintenance capacity and enhancing operational efficiency. At Moi Air Base, he reviewed several key projects, including the swimming pool renovation, new ladies’ accommodation, the Kenya Air Force Training Wing construction, and other infrastructure developments.

Addressing officers and service members, Major General Waliaula commended the base leadership for the steady progress on these projects and emphasized the strategic importance of infrastructure in sustaining air power capability.

“During this visit, I have observed the impact of your operations. Our Bases are strategic pillars of KAF air power, whose location, posture, and capability influence how we plan, deploy, and respond to both national and regional demands,” he said.

The year-end inspections underscore the Kenya Air Force’s commitment to maintaining operational readiness, improving infrastructure, and enhancing its capacity to respond effectively to national and regional security needs.