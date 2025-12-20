Connect with us

KeNHA and Motorists clash over festive season traffic chaos on Nairobi–Nakuru Highway

“The congestion is largely due to lane indiscipline and overlapping,” the authority said in a statement posted on its official social media platforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has attributed the massive traffic snarl-up witnessed along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway to a lack of courtesy and lane discipline among motorists.

Commuters using the busy route have taken to social media to express frustration, reporting that journeys which typically take about two and a half hours stretched to between five and seven hours.

KeNHA has, however, appealed to motorists to remain patient and to cooperate with its marshals and traffic police officers to facilitate smoother traffic flow.

“The @KeNHAKenya wishes to notify motorists travelling between Nairobi and Nakuru that there has been a significant increase in traffic volumes, leading to congestion at various sections of the road. The congestion is largely due to lane indiscipline and overlapping,” the authority said in a statement posted on its official social media platforms.

MAK Raises Concerns

Meanwhile, the Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has criticised the timing of ongoing roadworks along the Salgaa–Mau Summit corridor, accusing KeNHA of deliberately creating congestion to justify plans to introduce tolling on public highways.

In a statement issued on December 20, 2025, MAK expressed concern over what it termed the “carefree and insensitive conduct” of KeNHA, particularly during the festive season when travel volumes are typically high.

The association argued that undertaking major roadworks during peak holiday travel contradicts KeNHA’s mandate to ensure seamless connectivity and efficient mobility across the national road network.

“The congestion currently being experienced at Mai Mahiu, Gilgil, Salgaa and Kikopey is not accidental. It is artificial and engineered to falsely demonstrate congestion and justify the push for tolling public highways by profit-seeking private interests,” MAK said.

MAK acknowledged that the Salgaa–Mau Summit route traditionally experiences increased traffic during the festive season due to its strategic importance as a link to the Rift Valley and western regions, but noted that the current delays have been worsened by poorly timed roadworks.

Alternative Routes Advised

Last week, KeNHA outlined alternative routes for motorists travelling to Western Kenya, Nyanza and parts of the Central region, saying the measures were aimed at enhancing safety and easing congestion.

“In particular, travellers from Nairobi to the Western and Nyanza regions are encouraged to use the Nairobi–Suswa–Narok route as an alternative to the Mai Mahiu escarpment. Those heading to the Central region can also consider the Nairobi–Nyeri–Nyahururu–Nakuru route for smoother and safer travel,” the authority said.

