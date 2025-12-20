Connect with us

KDF Jumpmasters Participate in US-Led Operation in Fort Bragg, North Carolina

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 — Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) jumpmasters joined the Green Eagles Freefall Team from the United States Army Special Operations Brigade (ASOB) in the recently concluded Operation Toy Drop (OTD) 2025.

In a statement, KDF said the 25th Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop was conducted at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, bringing together multinational airborne forces in a demonstration of operational excellence, partnership, and service.

“Established in 1998 by then Staff Sergeant Randy Oler, a U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) [USACAPOC(A)] soldier, Operation Toy Drop began as a modest airborne training event that combined proficiency training with community outreach,” KDF said.

Over the years, the exercise has expanded into one of the world’s largest multinational airborne operations.

OTD 2025 was coordinated by USACAPOC(A) as a large-scale collective airborne training exercise.

The week-long operation focused on joint-force and partner-nation interoperability, airborne standardisation and validation, as well as meaningful community engagement.

The exercise was conducted in two phases. The first phase involved jumpmaster training and validation, followed by the second phase, known as Jump Week.

“These activities provided valuable opportunities for professional exchange, skills enhancement, and capacity building among the participating forces,” KDF stated.

Throughout the operation, KDF said, the Kenyan contingent demonstrated exceptional airborne proficiency, discipline, and professionalism.

This they said further reinforced Kenya’s reputation as a “dependable and trusted partner in multinational operational environments.”

