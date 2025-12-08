Connect with us

Kalonzo Musyoka/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo warns Ruto: ‘This is not how Singapore was built’

Kalonzo Musyoka says Kenya cannot emulate Singapore’s success under chaos, impunity and opaque economic policies, warning against rushed sales of key state assets.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged President William Ruto’s ambition to transform Kenya into a Singapore-style economic powerhouse, arguing that such progress is impossible under what he termed chaos, impunity and poor governance.

Speaking on Monday during the official launch of the Okoa Uchumi report, Kalonzo contrasted Singapore’s disciplined, corruption-averse development model with what he described as Kenya’s reckless economic management.

“Singapore was built on order, discipline, accountability, and a fierce intolerance for corruption — not the chaos, carelessness, and impunity we are witnessing today,” he said.

Kalonzo accused the government of mismanaging public finances through unrestrained borrowing, inflated or abandoned projects, and the weakening of oversight institutions, all of which he said have contributed to the country’s mounting fiscal challenges.

He warned against the rushed sale of critical national infrastructure — including Safaricom, Kenya Pipeline Company, and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport — calling the moves unconstitutional and lacking in transparency.

“Countries do not prosper by selling their inheritance; they prosper by protecting it. Kenya will not become the Singapore imagined by the current regime if this trend continues,” he said.

Corrective measures

Kalonzo proposed several corrective measures, including a transparent, citizen-centered debt restructuring process, stronger parliamentary oversight to curb what he termed executive overreach, and protection of constitutional watchdog institutions such as the Auditor-General, Controller of Budget and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

He also announced that the Opposition has assembled a team of 100 advocates to challenge any attempt to sell Safaricom shares without public participation.

His remarks came against the backdrop of President Ruto’s November 20 State of the Nation Address, in which the President said Kenya would emulate the economic rise of the Asian Tigers — Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Ruto cited macroeconomic gains, including reduced inflation, a more stable exchange rate, increased foreign reserves, higher foreign direct investment, and expanded social programs in health, education and housing.

“If they could rise, so can Kenya. It can [be] done,” Ruto said, adding that Kenya must abandon a culture of mediocrity and adopt the disciplined, bold decision-making that propelled the Asian Tigers to first-world status.

The Okoa Uchumi report, which formed the basis of Kalonzo’s critique, presents a citizen-led audit of Kenya’s economic management, warning of fiscal risks, governance failures, and the real impact of policy decisions on ordinary citizens.

