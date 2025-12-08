Kalonzo slams Rutopreneurship and ‘auction culture’

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Wiper Party leader and 2027 presidential hopeful Kalonzo Musyoka has criticized what he calls “Rutopreneurship” and “Rutobottomism,” warning that Kenya’s national assets and public finances are under threat from rushed privatization and mismanagement.

Speaking at the launch of the People’s Audit Report in Nairobi on Monday, Musyoka accused President William Ruto’s regime of attempting to sell key infrastructure, including Safaricom, JKIA, and the Kenya Pipeline, without transparency, public participation, or constitutional safeguards.

“This is unacceptable. It is unconstitutional, and it will not stand,” Musyoka said.

“Countries do not prosper by selling their inheritance. They prosper by protecting it. You cannot auction off to yourself what belongs to the people.”

The People’s Audit Report, compiled by TISA and the Okoa Uchumi campaign, covers concerns over Kenya’s Sh12.5 trillion public debt, pointing to questionable borrowing, abandoned or inflated projects, and weakened oversight institutions.

“Our public finances have been handled poorly. Reckless borrowing, corrupt decisions, and mismanaged projects are hurting families, businesses, and counties,” Musyoka said.

“This culture of budgeting with corruption baked into it must end. And those who have turned public resources into personal enrichment schemes will be held accountable.”

Musyoka further called for urgent reforms, including a transparent debt restructuring process, stronger parliamentary oversight, protection of key institutions like the Auditor-General and EACC from political interference, and credible, people-centered approaches to privatization.

He warned that Kenya cannot achieve the “Singapore dream” imagined by the current regime if corruption and mismanagement continue unchecked.

“Singapore was built on order, discipline, and accountability, not chaos, carelessness, and impunity,” he said.

Musyoka who is eyeing the presidency in 2027, positioned himself as a champion of accountability and fiscal responsibility, pledging to protect national assets and restore public trust in governance.

“Kenya deserves leadership that is steady, honest, and accountable. Our children deserve a country that cannot be bought or sold,” he said, urging citizens to act on the findings of the People’s Audit to secure a sustainable future.