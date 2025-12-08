Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wiper Party Lesder Kalonzo Musyoka and 2027 presidential hopeful.

Kenya

Kalonzo slams Rutopreneurship and ‘auction culture’

Kalonzo has slammed the government’s handling of Kenya’s national assets, warning that rushed privatization and mismanagement cannot continue.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Wiper Party leader and 2027 presidential hopeful Kalonzo Musyoka has criticized what he calls “Rutopreneurship” and “Rutobottomism,” warning that Kenya’s national assets and public finances are under threat from rushed privatization and mismanagement.

Speaking at the launch of the People’s Audit Report in Nairobi on Monday, Musyoka accused President William Ruto’s regime of attempting to sell key infrastructure, including Safaricom, JKIA, and the Kenya Pipeline, without transparency, public participation, or constitutional safeguards.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This is unacceptable. It is unconstitutional, and it will not stand,” Musyoka said.

“Countries do not prosper by selling their inheritance. They prosper by protecting it. You cannot auction off to yourself what belongs to the people.”

The People’s Audit Report, compiled by TISA and the Okoa Uchumi campaign, covers concerns over Kenya’s Sh12.5 trillion public debt, pointing to questionable borrowing, abandoned or inflated projects, and weakened oversight institutions.

“Our public finances have been handled poorly. Reckless borrowing, corrupt decisions, and mismanaged projects are hurting families, businesses, and counties,” Musyoka said.

“This culture of budgeting with corruption baked into it must end. And those who have turned public resources into personal enrichment schemes will be held accountable.”

Musyoka further called for urgent reforms, including a transparent debt restructuring process, stronger parliamentary oversight, protection of key institutions like the Auditor-General and EACC from political interference, and credible, people-centered approaches to privatization.

He warned that Kenya cannot achieve the “Singapore dream” imagined by the current regime if corruption and mismanagement continue unchecked.

“Singapore was built on order, discipline, and accountability, not chaos, carelessness, and impunity,” he said.

Musyoka who is eyeing the presidency in 2027, positioned himself as a champion of accountability and fiscal responsibility, pledging to protect national assets and restore public trust in governance.

“Kenya deserves leadership that is steady, honest, and accountable. Our children deserve a country that cannot be bought or sold,” he said, urging citizens to act on the findings of the People’s Audit to secure a sustainable future.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

UNEA-7 kicks off in Nairobi with calls for bold global environmental action

UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) opens in Nairobi with Kenya urging ambitious, science-driven, and inclusive global environmental action. Delegates from over 170 countries are attending...

51 minutes ago

Kenya

Wetangula meets Muhoozi to resolve Lake Victoria fishermen disputes

The talks aim to strengthen bilateral ties and safeguard the lake’s ecosystem ahead of regional leadership transitions.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tourism-focused Jamhuri Day set for Nyayo Stadium as KDF completes dress rehearsal

The 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations will be held at Nyayo Stadium with a focus on Tourism, Wildlife, and MICE.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Muturi turns to sheng to court Gen Z ahead of 2027

The use of sheng signals a new approach by the opposition to connect with younger audiences as they gear up for the 2027 elections.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya, UK boost health partnership in new deal

The collaboration aims to upgrade Kenya’s readiness for emerging health threats and expand innovation.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC targets mega projects, service centres in proactive anti-graft war

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud announces intensified surveillance of capital-intensive projects, expanded crackdowns on bribery, and stronger asset recovery after tracing Sh22.9bn, recovering Sh3.4bn and...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi promises fair representation for Iteso community

Mudavadi said the government will respond through a structured, lawful process under the principles of equality and inclusive governance.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recovers Sh3.4bn out of Sh22.9bn graft proceeds traced in 12 months

EACC reports recovering Sh3.4bn out of Sh22.9bn graft proceeds traced in the year ending June, with proactive investigations preventing a Sh16.5bn loss as corruption...

5 hours ago