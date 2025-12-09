Connect with us

DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Kenya

Kalonzo, Gachagua declare Kamba–Kikuyu merger ‘already done’

Kalonzo Musyoka and Rigathi Gachagua now claim the Kamba–Kikuyu political merger is already complete.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday declared that the Kamba and Kikuyu communities have merged politically, describing the two groups as “one family” working toward a united 2027 front.

The two leaders made the remarks during a funeral service in Murang’a, where they appeared together and publicly confirmed ongoing integration talks under the GEMMA cultural association, which brings together leaders and elders from the Mountain and Eastern regions.

Kalonzo told mourners that formal political cooperation between the two regions did not need to wait for a future agreement.

“We are already one. Integration has already happened. “You cannot today claim that a Kamba child and a Kikuyu child born in Kenya are different we are now one family,” he said.

He explained that elders, professionals and local leaders from both regions had been quietly building the partnership for months.

“Elders already went to Murang’a. GEMMA is planning a national assembly to deepen this relationship. This is real,” Kalonzo added.

Kalonzo said unity between the regions would help stabilize national politics and prevent future tensions like those seen in past elections.

He also claimed that President William Ruto pushed him and Gachagua out of government spaces because they were “too truthful,” accusing the Kenya Kwanza administration of dishonesty, corruption, and attempts to sell public assets.

Gachagua, the Democracy for Citizens party leader, stressed that the merger protects the region from “political manipulation.”

“The mountain has decided its votes will go into one basket. Nobody will divide us again,” he said.

He accused President Ruto of trying to split the Mt. Kenya vote to weaken him politically.

“The only person stopping Ruto from dividing this mountain is me. That is why they fight me,” he said.

Gachagua added that the partnership with Kalonzo’s Eastern base would be key in building a united national front for the 2027 election.

“We want friends from Western, Coast, Nyanza and everywhere — but first we must be united as a people,” he said.

