NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Accuses Ruto of Interfering in Mbeere North, Malava By-Elections

Kalonzo alleged that state machinery was mobilized to influence outcome in both constituencies, which he insisted were not won “fairly or lawfully.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President William Ruto and senior state officials of directly interfering with last week’s Mbeere North and Malava by-elections, claiming police officers, local administrators and Cabinet members were deployed to manipulate vote totals in favour of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates.

Speaking during a service at AIC Mukuni Church in Machakos County on Sunday, Kalonzo alleged that state machinery was mobilized to influence outcome in both constituencies, which he insisted were not won “fairly or lawfully.”

“William Ruto knows UDA did not win in Mbeere and UDA did not win in Malava,” Kalonzo told congregants. “We have evidence — direct interference. He himself called the OCS at one station and another in Mbeere and said it is absolutely necessary that Wamuthende must win.”

He claimed that vote tallying in several polling stations was compromised, saying officials were pressured to produce results that aligned with instructions allegedly issued by senior government figures.

“There was no voter tallying,” he said. “Instead of counting votes station by station, they were looking for the number that Ruto wanted. People were chased away. One girl in Mbeere was chased away as they looked for that number.”

Kalonzo further alleged that police officers, instead of maintaining order, acted in coordination with hired groups to intimidate voters and disrupt tallying.

“Ruto used the police. Their job was to help the hooligans,” he said. “The hooligans have become a part of the police. We have seen it, and we are going to deal with it.”

He said the opposition coalition would present these claims before the courts, promising a “very serious and comprehensive legal petition.”

“We are going to file a strong petition. If Ruto had a little conscience, he would say, ‘Dear friends, leave it alone.’ The country and the whole world are watching.”

Kalonzo was joined by Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu and several opposition leaders, who also attended the service where Wiper’s Antony Kisoi was celebrated for winning the Mumbuni North ward seat.

The Wiper leader said the victory was evidence of declining support for the ruling party in regions previously considered competitive.

Despite the allegations, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has already declared winners in the contested races.

In Mbeere North, Leonard Muthende (UDA) was declared MP-elect after garnering 15,802 votes, narrowly defeating Newton Kariuki Karish (DP), who received 15,308 votes.

In Malava, UDA also claimed victory in Malava, though the opposition disputes the outcome and says it will challenge the results in court.

Several of the contests, especially in Homa Bay and Kakamega, were marked by violence and chaotic scenes, with Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma sustaining serious head injuries during an attack by a group of youths.

