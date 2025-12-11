JSC appoints 100 new magistrates to boost justice

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed 100 new Resident Magistrates to strengthen Kenya’s courts and make justice more accessible across the country.

The new magistrates join 560 others serving in 143 courts nationwide.

Magistrates’ Courts handle most civil and criminal cases, with the new addition expected to reduce case backlogs and speed up justice delivery.

The recruitment also supports specialized courts, including Children’s Courts and Small Claims Courts.

“This expansion reinforces our mandate to ensure an efficient and accessible Judiciary. We aim to deliver timely justice and boost public confidence in the rule of law,” said the JSC.

The recruitment process started in June 2025 when the JSC advertised 100 vacant positions.

Over 1,700 qualified candidates applied, with 598 shortlisted for interviews conducted from December 1 to 10.

Each candidate was given a 30-minute interview slot.

Applicants had to meet strict requirements under Section 32(2) of the Judicial Service Act.

The new appointments are part of the JSC’s wider plan to recruit judges and other judicial officers, with the goal of improving service delivery and ensuring justice reaches all parts of Kenya.