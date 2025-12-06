Dr. Joyce Kithure urges African women to lead change at FLAIR Gala in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 — Deputy President’s spouse, Dr. Joyce Kithure, has urged African women to continue pushing for recognition and inclusion in efforts to build a stronger and more prosperous continent.

Kithure said Africa cannot afford to overlook the contributions of women who play a central role in its development.

“Across Africa, women have always been at the heart of resilience and progress. Whether in business, science, education, agriculture, technology, or public service, women have been building, nurturing, and sustaining the systems that hold our societies together. And yet, we also know that many continue to face structural, cultural, and economic barriers,” she said.

She spoke on Friday evening during the inaugural First Ladies of Africa Impact and Resilience (FLAIR) Gala and Dinner Awards held in Nairobi.

Dr. Kithure, a scientist and lecturer at the University of Nairobi, said societies that empower women and girls consistently experience profound transformation.

“As a scientist and educator, I have seen first-hand how transformative empowerment can be. When a girl is given access to education, mentorship, resources, and opportunity, she does not just change her story — she changes the story of everyone around her. She becomes a catalyst for growth, innovation, and generational transformation,” she said.

She further encouraged women not to relent despite the obstacles that hinder their efforts to advance the continent.

“Your voice matters. Your leadership matters. You are powerful, and your contributions are shaping the Africa we want,” Dr. Kithure added.

She also called for continuous empowerment of women and girls, emphasizing the need for advocacy, collaboration, and sustained commitment across sectors.

“Empowering women is not an event — it is a continuous commitment. It is a movement that requires collaboration, policy advocacy, mentorship, and sustained investment. It calls on each of us to use our voices, our platforms, and our influence to create pathways for others,” she said.