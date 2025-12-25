Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Jaymo Ule Msee Becomes Hakeem Amir Malik as he converts to Islam

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 25 – Media personality Jaymo Ule Msee, whose real name is Wilson Muirania Gathoni, has officially embraced Islam, a move that has sparked widespread discussion on social media. He took the Shahada at Jamia Masjid, adopting the Islamic name Hakeem Amir Malik.

Jaymo shared the news through a series of emotional posts on his social media pages, describing the decision as a deeply personal spiritual rebirth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 “Today I begin again. A healed heart, a renewed soul, and a life surrendered to Allah. From this moment forward, my steps are guided by faith, service, and purpose,” he wrote.

The announcement quickly went viral, with hundreds of reactions and supportive comments flooding his Facebook and Instagram posts. Many followers praised his openness and the sincerity of his spiritual journey.

Jaymo Ule Msee is widely recognized in Kenya for his sharp wit, relatable humour, and bold commentary on social issues.

He rose to prominence through comedy skits and opinion-driven content on social media, blending humour with everyday Kenyan experiences.

His distinctive style and candid voice have earned him a loyal following, establishing him as both an entertainer and a commentator on societal and political matters.

Jaymo Ule Msee is a graduate of Political Science and Economics from the University of Nairobi, he initially worked in banking before pursuing a career in media and entertainment.

Jaymo rose to prominence as a relatable comedian and radio host, having worked at major stations including Trace Eastern Africa, Homeboyz Radio, and later NRG Radio, where he co-hosted popular shows and became a household name in Kenyan entertainment.

Beyond media, Jaymo has been active in politics. In 2022, he was appointed spokesperson and Head of Media for the Roots Party, led by presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah, overseeing communication and campaign outreach.

 Earlier, he attempted to register a youth-focused political group, the Mafisi Party of Kenya, aimed at empowering young people, though it did not successfully launch. He also founded Team Mafisi, a youth empowerment initiative focused on socioeconomic development.

Jaymo has often been in the public eye for his outspoken opinions on social and political issues, sometimes sparking controversy.

 In June 2025, he drew criticism online for dismissing the June 25 anniversary protests as very fake and tribally tilted.

On the personal front, he is married to Catherine Wakio Munene, popularly known as Catey Fortune, and the couple has children, with media coverage highlighting milestones such as the arrival of their second child.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

PS Bitok: 30,000 Grade 10 Placement Review Requests Processed; 177,000 Received So Far

PS Bitok urged learners who have not yet submitted their review requests to act promptly, noting that the window for submitting applications closes on...

60 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya Air Force Commander Conducts Year-End Inspections at Embakasi and Moi Air Bases

During his inspection at Embakasi Air Base, the Commander toured the ongoing construction of a new aircraft hangar, a critical infrastructure project aimed at...

1 hour ago

Kenya

DCI Traces Occupants of Vehicle Captured Near Scene of Jirongo’s Fatal Crash

The vehicle was captured on CCTV footage at Eagol Petrol Station, entering the premises shortly after Jirongo’s vehicle arrived and exiting soon after the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula Urges Leaders to Avoid Politicising Jirongo’s Death

Wetang’ula said he was deeply pained by the loss, describing the late politician as a unifying national figure whose legacy should not be tainted...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru Urges Unity, Peace and Road Safety in Christmas Message to Kenyans

Kenyatta extended his Christmas wishes to the nation, praying for peace, joy and God’s blessings for Kenyan families.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Prominent ICT CEO found dead in Kilimani apartment had secured major contracts

Githua was found dead after falling from the 14th floor of an apartment building along Kasuku Road in Kilimani, in an incident police are...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Red Cross Rallies Support for 500 Displaced Families in Narok Amid Festive Season

Additional support, including first aid and medical services, has been made available through medical camps set up by the Narok County Government.

6 hours ago

Aerospace Development

Kenyan Astrophysicist discovers second Asteroid sparking global recognition

KSA announced that the discovery has been officially verified by the Minor Planet Center in collaboration with international partners, including a NASA-affiliated research group.

7 hours ago