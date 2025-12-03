Japan’s ‘erroneous arguments’ rebutted in UN letter

BEIJING, China, Dec 3 — Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Tuesday that Japan’s recent letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is full of erroneous arguments and hypocritical lies, and he urged Japan to seriously reflect and correct its mistakes, fulfill its obligations as a defeated nation in World War II, and honor its commitments to China and the international community through concrete actions.

Lin made the remarks after the two countries’ permanent missions to the UN wrote to Guterres following recent erroneous remarks on Taiwan by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

On Nov 21, Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the UN, sent a letter to Guterres, prompting a response from Japan’s UN ambassador, Kazuyuki Yamazaki, who also wrote to the UN.

On Monday, Fu sent a second letter to the UN secretary-general, firmly rebutting the unreasonable arguments made by Yamazaki and elaborating on the position of the Chinese government.

Fu said China “firmly opposes” Japan’s letter to the UN and called it “dodging the key issues, while groundlessly accusing China and seeking to shift blame”.

In the letter, Fu said the direct cause of the “serious differences” between the two countries was the remarks by Takaichi in parliament on Nov 7.

Takaichi’s comments, suggesting that a “Taiwan contingency” could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan and implying possible military involvement, “challenge the outcomes of World War II, undermine the postwar international order, and violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter”, Fu said.

Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Lin said that in its letter to the UN, Japan said that it adheres to its so-called “consistent position” on the Taiwan question, but it has remained evasive on what exactly its “consistent position” is and has yet to give China a direct answer.

He also said Japan insists that it adheres to a “passive defense strategy, which is exclusively defense-oriented”, and asserts that Takaichi’s remarks were grounded in this position.

“Taiwan is Chinese territory. The Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese ourselves to resolve and brooks no external interference,” Lin said.

“Yet Takaichi linked Japan’s ‘survival-threatening situation’ with a ‘Taiwan contingency’, implying the use of force against China. Is this what Japan means by its ‘exclusively defense-oriented’ policy?” Lin asked.

Responding to media reports that senior members of the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians’ Union hope to send a delegation to China before the end of the year, Lin said that Japan must demonstrate its commitment with China through concrete actions to create conditions for normal exchanges.

Lin said that China has taken note of the reports and was also aware of growing concern among visionary people in Japan over the harmful impact and serious consequences of Takaichi’s recent erroneous remarks.

“We urge the Japanese side to reflect, correct its mistakes, withdraw Prime Minister Takaichi’s erroneous remarks, and stop harming the feelings of the peoples of the two countries,” Lin said.

