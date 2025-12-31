Israel recognition of Somaliland strategic realignment, not misstep: expert

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 31 — Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent state represents a strategic and principled realignment rather than a diplomatic miscalculation, according to Horn of Africa security expert Jama Ayaanle Feyte.

In an extensive analysis, Feyte pushed back against claims that the move risks destabilising the region, arguing instead that it acknowledges long-standing political realities and rewards effective governance.

“Israel’s recognition of Somaliland is not a puzzling misstep but a paradigm-shifting decision,” he said.

“It courageously affirms a successful model of indigenous state-building and establishes a vital strategic bridgehead in a critical maritime corridor.”

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has operated with its own government, security institutions, and electoral processes for more than three decades, though it has remained without formal international recognition.

Feyte argues that Israel’s decision reflects facts on the ground rather than ideological adventurism.

“This recognition is not a reckless ‘rush’ but a principled stand for the right to self-determination,” he said, noting that Somaliland “has maintained peace, held democratic elections, and built functional institutions for over three decades.”

Recalibrating alliances

The expert situates the recognition within wider Horn of Africa and Red Sea security dynamics, highlighting Somaliland’s coastline along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as a critical global maritime chokepoint. He frames the move as part of a broader recalibration of alliances.

Addressing concerns over clan divisions and territorial disputes, Feyte dismissed arguments that internal diversity undermines Somaliland’s legitimacy.

“All nations, especially in their formative stages, navigate complex internal dynamics,” he said, arguing that Somaliland has “successfully channelled these identities into a hybrid system of governance that has maintained peace.”

He cited recent peace initiatives in the Sanaag region, where communities adopted resolutions reaffirming coexistence, support for Somaliland’s sovereignty, and cooperation with government-led reconciliation efforts.

Israel’s recognition, however, runs counter to the long-standing position of regional organisations.

The African Union (AU), the East African Community (EAC), and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have consistently reaffirmed their recognition of Somalia as a single, sovereign state, emphasising territorial integrity and unity as core principles underpinning regional stability.

These blocs have previously warned that unilateral recognition of breakaway regions risks undermining ongoing peacebuilding and state-building efforts in Somalia, a position aligned with broader AU policy on inherited colonial borders.

Feyte rejected claims that the recognition strengthens extremist narratives.

“Al-Shabaab’s ideology is inherently oppositional; it will manufacture grievances regardless of Israeli actions,” he said, adding that recognition instead strengthens institutions capable of countering radicalisation.

While acknowledging potential diplomatic backlash, Feyte argued it is temporary.

“The diplomatic isolation is temporary and tactical,” he said, maintaining that the long-term gains outweigh resistance rooted in what he describes as a “failed regional status quo.”