World

Israel Issues Travel Advisory for Tanzania Ahead of December 9 Protests

The advisory urges Israelis to avoid public gatherings, stock up on essential supplies, and maintain heightened awareness of their surroundings during the anticipated protests.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Israel has issued a travel advisory to its citizens in Tanzania, warning them to exercise caution on December 9, when demonstrations are expected across the country.

“Following the events around the elections held in Tanzania on 29 October 2025, which led to violent demonstrations and widespread public disturbances, to the shutdown of the internet network, and to disruptions to transportation into and within the country – additional demonstrations are expected on 9 December 2025 in central areas of the country, that may begin several days earlier,” the advisory stated.

Authorities highlighted the potential for civil unrest and recommended that citizens in Tanzania monitor local news and follow instructions from Tanzanian authorities to ensure their safety.

This advisory comes amid rising tensions in Tanzania ahead of planned demonstrations, with both local and international communities closely observing the situation.

