Crime Scene tape.

crime

IPOA issues update into mysterious death of a suspect in Kawangware police cell

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Tue 16 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority is urging against speculation over circunstances that led to the death of a suspect while in police custody at Kawangware Police Post in Nairobi County.

The Issack Hassan led agency made the appeal as it confirmed its officers are investigating the incident which occured on December 11, 2025.

“As part of the investigation, the Authority has already visited and documented the scene, established contacts of the family, and attended the post-mortem at the City Mortuary today, Monday, 15 December 2025,” IPOA said.

The move follows the authority’s mandate under Section 7(1)(a)(x) of the IPOA Act, Cap 86, which empowers it to investigate deaths and serious injuries resulting from police actions.

According to a preliminary finding, the deceased identified as 35 year-old Jack Leon Matoke , was a bodaboda rider.

He had been taken to the station by residents on claims he stole a motorcycle in connection with a matter that had been reported on September 10, 2025, at Muthangari Police Station.

Police said the suspect was booked on Thursday December 11 at about 7.35 pm after being searched pending his transfer to Muthangari.

More than an hour later, police officers on duty said they heard a strange noise and rushed to check the source.

Police said they found Matoke hanging on a piece of cloth that had been tied around his neck.

The officers rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

IPOA has assured family members of the public that findings from the investigation will inform their next public statements on the case.

The authority will also submit any necessary recommendations to relevant state agencies, including the Director of Public Prosecutions, should criminal liability be established.

