NATIONAL NEWS

Insurance Regulatory Authority Shines at 2025 FiRe Awards

IRA’s recognition affirms the Authority’s continued commitment to quality financial reporting and adherence to the International Public Sector Accounting Standards.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) emerged winners in the Regulatory Agencies IPSAS Accrual Category during the Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards ceremony held on Friday at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

The annual FiRe Awards, organised to promote excellence in financial reporting, brought together institutions from both the public and private sectors to celebrate transparency, accountability, and high standards in corporate governance.

Speaking after receiving the award, IRA’s Director, Corporate Services Esther Musyoki noted that the achievement reflects the organisation’s dedication to fostering trust within the insurance sector through sound financial stewardship.

The win also underscores the Authority’s broader goal of strengthening regulatory practices and enhancing the stability of Kenya’s insurance industry.

The Awards continue to play a pivotal role in encouraging entities to uphold best practices in financial disclosure, promoting confidence among stakeholders and contributing to improved governance across the country.

