Inspector Among Three Traffic Police Officers Arrested for Bribery Along Kisumu–Kisii Highway

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 27 – Three traffic police officers attached to Sondu Police Station were arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of soliciting and receiving bribes from motorists along the busy Kisumu–Kisii Highway.

Those arrested are Inspector of Police Rachel Wangetha, Corporal Wilberforce Koffi and Corporal Shadrack Nerima.

The officers were apprehended in the Sondu area following a targeted surveillance operation by EACC investigators.

According to the Commission, the arrests followed multiple complaints from motorists and members of the public alleging persistent extortion by traffic officers operating along the highway, a key transport corridor linking Kisumu and Kisii counties.

“The Commission received credible intelligence and numerous reports from road users indicating that some officers stationed at Sondu had turned traffic enforcement into an avenue for extortion,” said EACC spokesperson Stephen Karuga.

Mr Karuga said investigators mounted a surveillance operation and closely monitored the officers’ activities before moving in to arrest them.

“During the operation, the suspects were found actively soliciting bribes from motorists without conducting any vehicle inspections or enforcing traffic laws,” he said.

“They were demanding cash on the spot and allowing motorists to proceed without any lawful basis.”

EACC officials said the officers were found in possession of cash in various denominations suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

The money was seized as evidence pending further investigations.

Following their arrest, the suspects were processed at the EACC Central Nyanza Regional Office in Kisumu before being escorted to Kisumu Railways and Ports Police Station, where they were booked.

Mr Karuga said the suspects will remain in custody as investigations continue, after which they will be arraigned in court.

He noted that the operation is part of a broader nationwide crackdown targeting corruption on major highways, especially during the festive season when traffic volumes increase.

“We are intensifying intelligence gathering and surveillance on essential public services that are prone to corruption, including traffic enforcement,” Mr Karuga said.

“Our goal is to promote integrity and accountability and to ensure that public officers serve citizens professionally and lawfully.”

Motorists using the Kisumu–Kisii Highway welcomed the arrests, saying corruption by traffic police has been rampant along the route.