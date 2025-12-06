Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja commissions CDF-funded police station in Kisumu

Inspector General Douglas Kanja has opened the new Chiga Police Station in Kisumu County, a modern NG-CDF-funded facility aimed at boosting policing capacity and service delivery.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 — Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Friday officially opened the newly constructed Chiga Police Station in Kisumu County, marking a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to strengthen security infrastructure in the region.

The modern facility was developed through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) under the patronage of Kisumu East Member of Parliament Shakeel Shabbir.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the project demonstrates the strong collaboration between the Service and community leadership to enhance policing services across the country.

In his remarks, the Inspector General commended Shabbir for investing in a “modern, dignified, and well-equipped policing environment.”

He noted that such infrastructure boosts officers’ morale, operational efficiency, and overall service delivery, describing the new station as a “modern and holistic policing centre — an example of what strategic partnerships can achieve.”

Kanja emphasised that the facility will enhance effective policing and conflict resolution in the area.

He urged officers to match their improved working environment with renewed commitment to professionalism, integrity, and quality service delivery, reminding them that upgraded facilities come with greater responsibility to serve the public diligently and respectfully.

The opening ceremony was attended by Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir; GSU Commandant Ranson Lolmodooni; Nyanza Regional Police Commander Gisiri Nyamohanga; APS Director of Quality Assurance Hassan Aljir; KPS Deputy Director of Logistics Grace Kaka; and other senior police officers.

