IG Douglas Kanja Leads Road Safety Assessment on Christmas day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – The Inspector General of the National Police Service (NPS), Mr. Douglas Kanja, conducted a comprehensive road safety assessment along major highways in and out of Nairobi, aiming to reduce accidents during the festive season.

The assessment covered Nairobi-Nakuru Highway, Nairobi-Nanyuki Highway, and Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, key routes that often experience a rise in road fatalities during peak holiday travel.

During the inspection, IG Kanja engaged with road users, including boda boda operators, public and private transport operators, and passengers, listening to their concerns and promoting responsible road use.

He emphasized the importance of joint efforts between authorities and road users to curb accidents.

“Report any unsafe road behaviour, including speeding, drunk driving, dangerous overtaking, abrupt lane changes, and driving on the wrong side,” IG Kanja advised members of the public.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has echoed similar road safety measures this festive season, highlighting the need to remove stalled vehicles from roads, use hazard warning lights, open bonnets as a sign of distress, and place reflective warning triangles at safe distances.

IG Kanja reassured the public that the National Police Service remains at the frontline of protecting lives and property across all major highways during the festive period, reinforcing ongoing efforts to enhance road safety nationwide.