IFC team set to visit Kenya in January for talks on JKIA Modernisation, Energy Projects

According to the President, the innovative financing approach is already attracting strong interest from global partners and is expected to accelerate the delivery of Kenya's development agenda.

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4 – Kenya will host a high-level delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) early next year to advance discussions on major energy and infrastructure investments.

President William Ruto says the talks will centre of key projects including the planned modernisation of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) under a Public Private Partnership model.

The delegation will be led by IFC Vice President for Industries, Mohamed Gouled, and is expected to explore additional areas of cooperation such as the expansion of key road networks, and the generation and transmission of geothermal, hydro and wind power.

President Ruto made the announcement in Washington, D.C., following talks with IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop.

He said the engagements reflect growing international confidence in Kenya’s new development financing model, which includes the establishment of a national Infrastructure Fund.

According to the President, the innovative financing approach is already attracting strong interest from global partners and is expected to accelerate the delivery of Kenya’s development agenda.

Ruto welcomed IFC’s commitment to invest in the proposed Infrastructure Fund, saying the partnership aligns with Kenya’s push to unlock private capital for major public projects.

He added that Kenya looks forward to deepening its collaboration with the IFC, particularly in the sectors of energy, transport and large-scale infrastructure critical to economic growth.

