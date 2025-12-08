Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC to Hold Stakeholders Engagement on Nov 27 By-Elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will on Monday hold a comprehensive stakeholders engagement forum to review the conduct of the November 27 by-elections.

The forum will bring together political parties, independent candidates, civil society organisations, election observers, and state agencies involved in electoral processes.

 IEBC says the objective is to carry out a candid assessment of the by-elections, identify areas that require improvement, and gather feedback that will inform its policy and operational reforms going forward.

In a statement, the Commission noted that post-election reflection is a critical part of strengthening Kenya’s democratic processes.

“Engagement with stakeholders allows us to evaluate what worked well, address challenges observed on polling day, and enhance preparedness for future electoral events,” the Commission said.

The move comes amid concerns raised by various civil-society groups over what they termed incidents of irregularities, isolated violence, and voter intimidation in some polling stations during the mini-polls.

IEBC has indicated that all submissions—both positive and critical—will be given space during the engagement.

Political parties and observer groups have welcomed the planned dialogue, saying it provides an important platform for transparency and accountability in the country’s electoral environment.

The November 27 by-elections were conducted in several constituencies and wards following vacancies arising from resignations, nullifications, and deaths of officeholders.

IEBC is expected to issue a detailed report after the review, outlining key findings, stakeholder recommendations, and the Commission’s action points.

