IEBC Confirms 99% Functionality of KIEMS Kits in November 27 By-Elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says the Kenya Integrated Election Management Systems (KIEMS) kits performed at 99% functionality during the November 27 by-elections, ensuring transparency despite challenges such as voter apathy and attempts to influence the outcome.

Speaking on the integrity of the polls, Chairman Edung Ethekon emphasized that the commission maintained high standards of transparency and accountability, ensuring that every eligible voter had the opportunity to cast their ballot.

“The KIEMS kits delivered nearly perfect functionality, enabling a smooth and credible voting process. While we noted instances of voter apathy and isolated attempts to influence votes, the commission’s systems ensured the integrity of the elections was upheld,” he said.

The November 27 by-elections, held in several constituencies, tested the commission’s preparedness ahead of the 2027 General Election, with KIEMS kits playing a central role in voter identification and verification.

Chairman Ethekon reaffirmed IEBC’s commitment to continuous improvement of electoral processes, stressing that lessons learned from the by-elections will inform strategies to enhance voter participation and election security in future polls.

