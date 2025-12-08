IEBC Chair Ethekon: Stealing an Election in Kenya Is Impossible

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Edung Ethekon has asserted that election theft in Kenya is “an impossibility,” citing strengthened transparency measures, improved technology and strict audit trails that the commission deployed in the November 27 by-elections.

Speaking during a post-election debrief with stakeholders, Ethekon defended the credibility of the recent by-polls, saying the electoral system is now structured in a way that makes manipulation “not just difficult, but impossible without immediate detection.”

“Stealing an election in this country is an impossibility,” he said. “Every action at the polling station leaves a trace, every result is publicly verifiable, and every KIEMS transmission is securely logged.”

Ethekon said KIEMS kits used in the polls achieved 99 percent functionality, enabling seamless voter identification and near-real-time transmission of results.

He added that all results forms were made available at polling stations, published on the IEBC portal, and cross-checked at tallying centres, ensuring full transparency.

The IEBC boss acknowledged voter apathy but said attempts to influence the vote were neutralised through heightened vigilance by presiding officers and security agencies.

He noted that while a few isolated incidents were recorded—including harassment of IEBC staff and attempts by political actors to interfere with the process—none affected the integrity of the outcome.

Ethekon cautioned political actors against undermining electoral officers or attempting to insert themselves into operational processes.

“Elections do not belong to politicians. Elections belong to the people. Our job as IEBC is to guard that sovereign will,” he stated.

He reiterated that the commission will continue enhancing technology, training, and transparency ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Election observers, civil society groups, and party agents present at the meeting backed calls for stronger adherence to electoral laws, with many urging political players to respect the boundaries of their roles.

Ethekon assured stakeholders that IEBC remains committed to credible, verifiable, and peaceful elections.

“Our systems have held firm. The transparency is there. The audit trail is there. The safeguards are there. That is why we can confidently say—stealing an election in Kenya is not possible,” he added.