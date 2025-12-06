‘Please, leave us alone!’: Ida tells off politicians pressing Odinga family on 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – A sombre gathering at the burial of Beryl Odinga turned into a moment of emotional reflection on family, grief and political succession, as Ida Odinga delivered a firm message to political actors seeking to draw the mourning Odinga family into the 2027 alliances.

Speaking after moving tributes from family members, Ida—still grappling with the deaths of her husband, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and her sister-in-law Beryl—asked political players pushing succession narratives to give the family space.

“We have just buried Raila, and now we are burying Beryl,” she told mourners on Saturday.

“What has happened to us is very painful. When people are urging us to do certain things, please leave us alone for a little while.”

In one of her clearest political statements since Raila’s passing, Ida addressed growing speculation over the future leadership of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

“In our family, the head is Dr. Oburu Odinga. And in ODM, the party leader is Dr. Oburu Odinga. Let us keep it like that,” she said, urging commentators and political lobbyists to stop dragging the family into succession talk.

Her remarks appeared directed at those pushing competing claims online and within political circles about ODM’s future stewardship.

“Those writing stories on Facebook—please note that the party leader is Dr. Oburu Odinga, and let us maintain that,” she added.

Ida pleaded with political actors to allow the family room to mourn, even as ODM’s leadership, she maintained, remains intact under Dr. Oburu Odinga.

“There are no enemies in politics,” she reminded mourners, warning against divisive narratives. “But for now, as a family, allow us time.”

The burial was marked by emotional recollections of Beryl’s generosity, warmth and close ties within the Odinga family.

Winnie Odinga, Raila’s last-born daughter, delivered a heartfelt tribute, describing Beryl as her “twin.” She recalled humorous and touching moments—from their first meeting to Beryl’s final interaction with Raila before he travelled to India.

Where many expected tension between the siblings, Winnie said they instead “ended up laughing together.”

She added that she believed they are now reunited in joy.

“Baba is probably telling her, ‘You made me wait here too long,’” she said, drawing emotional reactions from mourners.

Ida also reflected on Beryl’s youthful elegance, generosity and affection for her nieces and nephews—recalling moments such as Beryl borrowing Ida’s dress for a friend’s wedding without asking.

“Beryl was loving, generous, and full of life,” Ida said. “Every time she came home from Zimbabwe, she brought gifts for all the children.”

Despite the weight of grief, Ida ended her remarks with a call to action, urging young people to take the 2027 electoral cycle seriously.

“Make sure you have an identity card. Register as a voter. When you have your ID and voter’s card, you do not need to run after anyone. You simply go and choose the leader you want.”

She encouraged the youth to embrace civic responsibility and play an active role in shaping the country’s future.

Beryl Odinga’s burial comes just weeks after the family laid to rest Raila Odinga, marking an especially devastating period for one of Kenya’s most politically influential families.