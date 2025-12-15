‘I Lack Words’: Truphena Muthoni Says After State House Meeting as Guinness Record Is Confirmed

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – Kenyan environmentalist Truphena Muthoni has said she was overwhelmed with gratitude after meeting President William Ruto at State House, days after Guinness World Records officially confirmed her tree-hugging feat.

In an emotional message after the State House engagement, Muthoni said the recognition she received left her at a loss for words.

“I lack words to express myself. Thank you, Mr President!” she said.

Guinness World Records announced on Friday that Muthoni has officially entered the record books after her tree-hugging attempt—completed between January 31 and February 2, 2025—was formally ratified.

Guinness said Muthoni not only met but significantly surpassed the previous benchmark, describing her achievement as a powerful statement on the bond between nature and emotional wellbeing.

Muthoni said she undertook the attempt “to raise awareness about the profound impact of tree hugging on mental and emotional well-being,” adding that the effort was not spontaneous and took more than five months of preparation.

The State House meeting followed her environmental campaign that gained national and international attention, including her earlier widely publicised endurance tree-hug, which has been linked to broader messages on conservation and climate change.

President William Ruto and his Deputy Kithure Kindiki with environmental activist Truphena Muthoni who hugged a tree in Nyeri for a record 72-hours. /December 16, 2025.

During the meeting, President Ruto honoured Muthoni with the Head of State Commendation (HSC) Medal, citing her courage and leadership in environmental advocacy.

The President also appointed her an Ambassador of the 15 Billion Tree Planting Campaign, a flagship government programme aimed at restoring forest cover and strengthening Kenya’s climate resilience.

As part of the recognition package, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) extended to Muthoni and her team a fully sponsored holiday experience, while the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry pledged support for her plan to visit Brazil to broaden her exposure to global conservation initiatives.

President Ruto said recognising young environmental champions was key to inspiring national action on conservation and sustaining momentum towards Kenya’s goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

Muthoni said the latest recognition—both from Guinness World Records and from State House—had strengthened her resolve to keep advocating for environmental protection and to encourage more young Kenyans to take part in climate action.