Hundreds in Japan get car driving licences suspended for drink cycling

Japanese police have suspended the car driving licences of nearly 900 cyclists after they were caught riding bicycles under the influence of alcohol, local media report.

Authorities deemed that the offenders were “likely to pose a significant danger when driving a car”.

The number of suspended car driving licenses from January to September rose sharply compared to last year, as Japan imposed new traffic laws that imposed stricter penalties on cyclists.

Under the new rules introduced in November last year, those who cycle while under the influence of alcohol can face up to three years in jail or a maximum fine of 500,000 yen ($3,200).

The threshold for punishing tipsy cyclists was also lowered. Cyclists can be penalised if a breath alochol test detects 0.15 milligrams per litre or higher.

Before the new rules, offenders were largely penalised only if they could not operate the bicycles properly.

Penalties may also apply to people who offer alcohol to cyclists, or offer bicycles to someone who may ride it drunk.

“Drunk cycling can lead to serious accidents,” a police official told Yomiuri Shimbun. “I hope everyone will abide by the rule, ‘Don’t drink and ride.'”

More than 4,500 people across Japan were caught riding bicycles while tipsy between November 2024 and June this year, the Mainichi newspaper reported, citing police figures.

Authorities are ramping up regulations for bicycles, a form of transport that grew in popularity during the pandemic – but also led to more accidents involving cyclists.

More than 72,000 bicycle accidents were recorded in Japan in 2023, accounting for over 20% of all traffic accidents in the country, local media reported.

Alcohol has long been seen as a social lubricant for thousands of years in Japan, where business deals and difficult issues are discussed over bottles of beer and sake.

It is believed that drinking alcohol creates a more relaxed environment for such discussions.

According to more new rules taking effect next April, cyclists will also be fined for minor offences including riding a bicycle while holding an umbrella, using their phones on the bike, ignoring traffic lights and riding without lights at night.