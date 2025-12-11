Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Hundreds in Japan get car driving licences suspended for drink cycling

Authorities deemed that the offenders were “likely to pose a significant danger when driving a car”.

Published

Japanese police have suspended the car driving licences of nearly 900 cyclists after they were caught riding bicycles under the influence of alcohol, local media report.

Authorities deemed that the offenders were “likely to pose a significant danger when driving a car”.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The number of suspended car driving licenses from January to September rose sharply compared to last year, as Japan imposed new traffic laws that imposed stricter penalties on cyclists.

Under the new rules introduced in November last year, those who cycle while under the influence of alcohol can face up to three years in jail or a maximum fine of 500,000 yen ($3,200).

The threshold for punishing tipsy cyclists was also lowered. Cyclists can be penalised if a breath alochol test detects 0.15 milligrams per litre or higher.

Before the new rules, offenders were largely penalised only if they could not operate the bicycles properly.

Penalties may also apply to people who offer alcohol to cyclists, or offer bicycles to someone who may ride it drunk.

“Drunk cycling can lead to serious accidents,” a police official told Yomiuri Shimbun. “I hope everyone will abide by the rule, ‘Don’t drink and ride.'”

More than 4,500 people across Japan were caught riding bicycles while tipsy between November 2024 and June this year, the Mainichi newspaper reported, citing police figures.

Authorities are ramping up regulations for bicycles, a form of transport that grew in popularity during the pandemic – but also led to more accidents involving cyclists.

More than 72,000 bicycle accidents were recorded in Japan in 2023, accounting for over 20% of all traffic accidents in the country, local media reported.

Alcohol has long been seen as a social lubricant for thousands of years in Japan, where business deals and difficult issues are discussed over bottles of beer and sake.

It is believed that drinking alcohol creates a more relaxed environment for such discussions.

According to more new rules taking effect next April, cyclists will also be fined for minor offences including riding a bicycle while holding an umbrella, using their phones on the bike, ignoring traffic lights and riding without lights at night.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Beijing urges Tokyo to clarify stance on 1978 peace treaty

Chinese Foreign Ministry made the remark at a daily news conference in Beijing, when asked about the comments Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made...

6 days ago

Africa

Hong Kong tower blocks fire death toll rises to 128

The tower blocks had been undergoing renovations when the fire began.

November 28, 2025

Fifth Estate

OPINION: Zhao Qian: Japan must face up to history and refrain from turning back the wheels of history

Just hours after Takaichi made such remarks, a torrent of criticism descended on her. This backlash came not only from mainland China and China's...

November 28, 2025

Fifth Estate

OPINION: Why Prime Minister Takaichi Is Out of Order on Taiwan

Hundreds of Japanese citizens took to the streets outside the Prime Minister’s Official Residence, holding signs reading “Retract remarks, oppose war,” “This is all...

November 22, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Beijing to Tokyo: ‘Maintain some self-respect’

Beijing warns Tokyo to “maintain self-respect” after Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi’s comments on possible military involvement in Taiwan trigger diplomatic fallout and disrupt China-Japan-ROK...

November 21, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China rejects Japan’s bid for UN Security Council seat citing provocative Taiwan remarks

China strongly opposes Japan’s push for a permanent UN Security Council seat, accusing Tokyo of dangerous interference in the Taiwan question and questioning its...

November 19, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China warns Japan on Taiwan interference

Vice-Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi on Thursday, asking Tokyo to immediately reflect and correct its mistakes and withdraw...

November 15, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China condemns Japan PM’s remarks on Taiwan Strait

Takaichi told Japanese lawmakers last week that a Taiwan emergency involving the use of military vessels and military force from the Chinese mainland could...

November 11, 2025