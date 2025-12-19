Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Hope for Pastoralists as Africa Intensifies Fight Against Livestock Killer

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 — Millions of African pastoralists could soon see relief as the continent intensifies efforts to eliminate Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), a fast-spreading disease that kills sheep and goats and pushes vulnerable families deeper into poverty.

Speaking in Nairobi, AU-IBAR Director Dr Huyam Salih said Africa is mobilising resources and political support to finally defeat the disease.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Funding is critical for vaccination and monitoring. Without it, the disease will continue to spread,” she said.

PPR is one of Africa’s most destructive livestock diseases, wiping out animals that many families rely on for food, income and school fees. Women and young people are among the hardest hit.

Experts warn that high animal movement, cross-border trade and shared grazing lands make the disease difficult to contain unless countries work together.

Kenya’s Deputy Principal Secretary for Livestock, Dr Joshua Chepchieng, said regional cooperation is the only solution.

“This disease does not respect borders. If we act alone, we fail together,” he said.

Uganda’s Minister of State for Agriculture, Dr Bright Rwamirama, backed the African Union’s approach, saying it gives countries a clear and coordinated path forward.

Nigeria’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Samuel Anzaku, said PPR continues to destroy livelihoods across the continent.

“This is not just about animals. It is about poverty, stability and dignity for millions of Africans,” he said.

The Nairobi meeting also saw Chad named as Africa’s continental champion for PPR eradication, recognising its strategic role in regions where livestock movement is high.

Chad’s Livestock Minister, Prof Abderahim Awat Atteib, said the country is ready to lead.

“As a pastoral nation, we understand the cost of this disease,” he said, urging governments to invest in veterinary services and cross-border cooperation.

He thanked partners including the European Union, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) for supporting Africa’s fight.

“Our ambition is simple,” he said. “To end PPR and protect the livelihoods of our people.”

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

IMMIGRATION CHAOS

US pauses Green Card Lottery After Brown University, MIT Shootings

“At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous...

2 hours ago

Top stories

UN elects former Iraqi president Barham Salih as next UNHCR chief

Salih, who fled Iraq during Saddam Hussein’s rule, said his personal experience of displacement would shape his leadership of the agency.

3 hours ago

Africa

Africa calls for equitable access to long-acting HIV innovations at UNAIDS meeting in Brazil

Addressing delegates, the Ministry of Health disclosed that Dr Mulwa stressed the transformative potential of long-acting antiretroviral medicines (ARVs) in addressing persistent challenges in...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

U.S. Warns Against Harassment of Officials After South Africa Detains Kenyan Visa Contractors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 — The United States has warned that it will not tolerate the harassment or public exposure of personal details of...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Man, Two Grandsons killed After Tree Crashes on home in Kisumu

The incident occurred on Thursday night after hours of intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds that battered the area.

5 hours ago

CBC

KJSEA Grade 10 placement out today; here’s how to know your school

Education officials said the placement process is fully automated, taking into account learners’ choices, performance in KJSEA, psychometric test results, equity considerations, and school...

6 hours ago

Africa

US accused of using illegal workers at centre processing refugee claims in South Africa

the US State Department said it condemned "in the strongest terms the South African government's recent detention of US officials performing their duties to...

6 hours ago

Headlines

NTSA Flags Fraudulent SMS Traffic Fine Scheme Targeting Drivers

According to the authority, the fraudulent SMS messages redirect recipients to a website designed to resemble the official NTSA portal and threaten penalties, including...

7 hours ago