Hope for Pastoralists as Africa Intensifies Fight Against Livestock Killer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 — Millions of African pastoralists could soon see relief as the continent intensifies efforts to eliminate Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), a fast-spreading disease that kills sheep and goats and pushes vulnerable families deeper into poverty.

Speaking in Nairobi, AU-IBAR Director Dr Huyam Salih said Africa is mobilising resources and political support to finally defeat the disease.

“Funding is critical for vaccination and monitoring. Without it, the disease will continue to spread,” she said.

PPR is one of Africa’s most destructive livestock diseases, wiping out animals that many families rely on for food, income and school fees. Women and young people are among the hardest hit.

Experts warn that high animal movement, cross-border trade and shared grazing lands make the disease difficult to contain unless countries work together.

Kenya’s Deputy Principal Secretary for Livestock, Dr Joshua Chepchieng, said regional cooperation is the only solution.

“This disease does not respect borders. If we act alone, we fail together,” he said.

Uganda’s Minister of State for Agriculture, Dr Bright Rwamirama, backed the African Union’s approach, saying it gives countries a clear and coordinated path forward.

Nigeria’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Samuel Anzaku, said PPR continues to destroy livelihoods across the continent.

“This is not just about animals. It is about poverty, stability and dignity for millions of Africans,” he said.

The Nairobi meeting also saw Chad named as Africa’s continental champion for PPR eradication, recognising its strategic role in regions where livestock movement is high.

Chad’s Livestock Minister, Prof Abderahim Awat Atteib, said the country is ready to lead.

“As a pastoral nation, we understand the cost of this disease,” he said, urging governments to invest in veterinary services and cross-border cooperation.

He thanked partners including the European Union, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) for supporting Africa’s fight.

“Our ambition is simple,” he said. “To end PPR and protect the livelihoods of our people.”