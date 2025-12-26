Holiday Rush: How Kenyans Can Enjoy Free Park Entry Before Year-End

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has unveiled limited-time Boxing Day group offers aimed at encouraging Kenyan families and groups to visit national parks, sanctuaries and marine parks as the year draws to a close.

In a statement, KWS said the festive promotion is designed to make wildlife experiences more affordable while giving Kenyans a chance to reconnect with nature during the holiday season.

“As we unwrap the season’s wildest gift, we invite families and friends to enjoy special group offers across Kenya’s parks, sanctuaries and marine parks,” KWS said.

Under the promotion, families of five visiting sanctuaries and marine parks will receive free entry for one child aged between six and 17 years.

Groups travelling in five-seater vehicles will also benefit, with one child granted free entry for every five passengers.

Larger groups have not been left out. Visitors arriving in a full 25-seater bus will enjoy free entry for two adults, while those travelling in seven-seater vans or eight-seater Land Cruisers will receive free entry for one adult.

KWS has also extended the festive cheer to accommodation, with guests who book three nights in selected park lodges and facilities receiving the fourth night free.

The offers, which are valid until December 31, are open exclusively to Kenyan citizens and apply across KWS-managed parks, including terrestrial, marine and sanctuary destinations.

KWS said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to promote domestic tourism, particularly during peak holiday periods, while strengthening Kenyans’ connection to the country’s rich wildlife heritage.

“Make memories, reconnect with nature, and close the year surrounded by Kenya’s wildlife,” the agency said.

The Boxing Day group offers run until December 31, after which standard park entry and accommodation rates will apply.