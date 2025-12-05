High-Powered Team of Principal Secretaries Tours Key Development Projects in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 5 – A high-powered delegation of Principal Secretaries on Friday toured several major government projects in Kisumu County, signaling renewed momentum in the administration’s drive to modernize infrastructure and strengthen service delivery across the Nyanza region.

The officials—drawn from the Governance and Public Administration sector and multiple state departments—began their inspection at the Kisumu International Airport, where they toured a newly constructed control tower and assessed ongoing works to upgrade and expand the runway.

Speaking after the inspection, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, who led the delegation, said the visit formed part of a routine multi-agency review of government programmes.

“We review different programs that we run as various state departments that belong to this committee,” he said.

“Of note is the progress made in service delivery to the people, including the expansion of services available on the E-Citizen platform, which has now exceeded 22,000 services.”

Omollo added that the team also evaluated legislative priorities, security-sector reforms, and Cabinet directives requiring follow-up by respective departments.

The delegation included more than ten PSs, among them Betsy Muthoni (Blue Economy), Salome Wairimu (Correctional Services), Michael Lenasalon (Devolution), Belio Kipsang (Immigration), Ahmed Ibrahim (Coordination of Government), as well as PSs responsible for aviation, justice, innovation, East African Community affairs, and special programmes.

The tour focused on four key projects that include the Kisumu International Airport modernization works, Kenya Maritime Training Centre, Lumumba Affordable Housing Project and the Kisumu International Convention Centre.

At the airport, the team inspected the new control tower, a structure under construction since late 2023 and now awaiting commissioning.

“This facility is substantially complete,” Omollo said. “Besides the new tower, renovation and expansion of the runway is ongoing, alongside other modernization programmes.”

Aviation and Aerospace Development PS Teresia Mbaika confirmed that the tower meets international aviation requirements and will significantly enhance operational efficiency.

“This control tower has been constructed over the last two years,” she said. “We only need to transfer equipment from the old tower, and it will be operational.”

Mbaika noted that the upgrades are aligned with global standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“Aviation is a highly regulated space, and we must meet required standards,” she said.

“We previously had a smaller tower that could not adequately view the entire runway. That limitation necessitated this new facility.”

She added that the 3.5-kilometre runway is undergoing widening works on its remaining 300-metre stretch, while plans are underway to modernize the terminal building.

“This airport is crucial for the region,” Mbaika said. “We want to decongest Nairobi and ensure major equipment and cargo can land here.”

The delegation noted that numerous development projects across Nyanza are progressing at varied stages and reaffirmed their commitment to providing consistent updates on progress, challenges, and intervention strategies to accelerate implementation.

Later in the day, the officials were expected to join the Head of Public Service and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki for a separate engagement in Kisumu City.