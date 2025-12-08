Connect with us

High Court to Host Annual Human Rights Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8  – The High Court is set to hold its annual Human Rights Summit from Monday reviving a key forum for civil-society, government and judicial stakeholders to reflect on and advance human rights protections.

The three-day summit — first held under the theme “Upholding Human Rights in a Changing Kenya” — provides a dedicated space for judges, human-rights advocates, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to engage in deep discussion on the state of rights and justice under Kenya’s constitutional framework.

At the inaugural 2024 summit, participants reviewed the country’s evolving human rights landscape, highlighting the role of the judiciary in enforcing constitutional protections such as the right to peaceful assembly, due process, protection of vulnerable groups, and protection from arbitrary evictions.

In remarks during the first summit, the judiciary acknowledged that despite legal victories, Kenya continues to face serious human-rights challenges, including extrajudicial killings, abductions, gender-based violence and suppression of protests.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu noted that ongoing dialogue among judges, civil society, and other actors is critical to strengthen the administration of justice and safeguard rights for all — especially the vulnerable and marginalised.

According to the official “Info Note — Human Rights Summit 2025” published by the High Court, the 2025 edition aims to build on the momentum of the first summit and deepen stakeholder collaboration.

Organisers say the summit will address emerging human rights issues shaped by socioeconomic, political and governance changes — with an emphasis on strengthening institutional accountability, promoting access to justice, and ensuring that court rulings meaningfully protect constitutional rights.

