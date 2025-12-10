High Court Suspends Nakuru–NYS Sh2.1bn Roads Deal Pending Legal Challenge

NAKURU, Kenya, Dec 10 – The High Court has halted the implementation of the contentious Sh2.1 billion roads improvement agreement between the Nakuru County Government and the National Youth Service (NYS), pending the determination of a petition challenging its legality.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, the court certified as urgent a petition filed by activists Paul Muchiri and Kepha Omuyoma, who argued that the county entered into the multimillion-shilling agreement without following due procurement procedures and without conducting public participation as required by law.

The petitioners told the court that the deal, signed on November 7, was shrouded in secrecy and violated constitutional principles of transparency, accountability, and prudent use of public resources.

They sought conservatory orders to bar both the Nakuru County Government and NYS from operationalizing the project until the matter is heard and determined.

Granting the interim orders, the court directed the respondents to file their responses and set the matter for mention to confirm compliance and issue further directions.

The suspension temporarily halts what county officials had termed a major infrastructure partnership aimed at upgrading roads across various wards, including low-volume tarmac and gravel roads.

However, critics have raised concerns over bypassing competitive bidding processes and sidelining residents in decision-making.

The case is expected to ignite fresh debate on county procurement practices and the growing trend of counties entering into direct agreements with State agencies.