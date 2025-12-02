Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General.

World

Guterres Urges Global Action as 50 Million People Trapped in Modern Slavery

The International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is observed every year on December 2nd.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the international community to intensify efforts to protect the “millions of people currently trapped” in modern forms of slavery, warning that the world is facing a “relentless contemporary crisis” that demands urgent collective action.

Guterres said in a statement Tuesday as the world marks International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, that the world must “remember” the victims of historical slavery while confronting its modern manifestations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Slavery was a horror for millions of people in history and is a relentless contemporary crisis,” he said.

“Let’s remember past victims and rally to protect the millions of people now trapped in contemporary forms of slavery. A world built on freedom, dignity and justice for all is our shared responsibility.”

The International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is observed every year on December 2nd. It commemorates the adoption of the UN Convention for the Suppression of Traffic in Persons and the Exploitation of Others in 1949.

His remarks come amid alarming new data from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) showing a sharp rise in modern slavery across the globe.

 According to the latest ILO estimates, forced labour and forced marriage have increased significantly over the past five years, with 50 million people living in modern slavery in 2021 – 10 million more than in 2016.

Women and children continue to bear a disproportionate burden of exploitation, the UN warned.

Although “modern slavery” is not a single legal category, it encompasses a range of abusive and coercive practices—including forced labour, human trafficking, debt bondage, forced marriage, and exploitation maintained through threats, violence, deception, or abuse of power.

The UN stressed that modern slavery occurs in nearly every country, cutting across racial, cultural and religious lines.

 Strikingly, over half of all forced labour (52 per cent) and a quarter of forced marriages occur in upper-middle and high-income countries, challenging the perception that the crisis is confined to poorer regions.

The ILO’s Profits and Poverty report reveals the staggering economic incentives behind modern slavery.

Forced labour alone generates US$236 billion annually – profits effectively stolen from some of the world’s most vulnerable workers.

This illegal income robs workers of wages needed to support their families, reduces remittances for migrant communities, and deprives governments of tax revenue.

The UN warns that these illicit profits strengthen criminal networks, deepen corruption, and weaken the rule of law.

The ILO estimates that 27.6 million people were trapped in forced labour in 2021, an increase of 2.7 million compared to 2016.

Asia and the Pacific accounted for the highest number – 15.1 million victims – followed by; Europe and Central Asia (4.1 million), Africa (3.8 million), Americas (3.6 million) and Arab States (0.9 million).

In terms of prevalence, forced labour is most common in the Arab States (5.3 per 1,000 people), followed by Europe and Central Asia (4.4).

According to ILO, most forced labour—86 per cent—is imposed by private actors.

Of these, 63 per cent involves labour exploitation, 23 per cent involves sexual exploitation while 14% is state imposed

Key affected sectors include industry, services, agriculture and domestic work, together representing 89 per cent of all forced labour cases. Other forms include forced begging and coerced participation in illegal activities.

The ILO has adopted a legally binding Protocol on Forced Labour to reinforce global efforts to end exploitation. The protocol, in force since 2016, requires countries to prevent forced labour, protect victims, and ensure access to justice.

Despite these mechanisms, the UN says progress remains too slow, calling for stronger enforcement, better worker protection, and deeper international cooperation.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Guterres warns against a polarised world, calls for “interconnected multipolarity” at AU-EU Summit

Guterres cautioned that while the world is becoming multipolar, history shows that multipolarity without strong multilateral mechanisms does not guarantee peace — recalling Europe’s...

7 days ago

Climate Financing

UN climate talks fail to secure new fossil fuel promises

A representative for Colombia furiously criticised the COP presidency for not allowing countries to object to the deal in the final meeting on Saturday,...

November 23, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Beijing calls for stronger voice of justice at the UN

Li made the remarks on Wednesday when he had separate meetings in New York with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the 80th...

September 26, 2025

Fifth Estate

Guterres: A Rescue plan for Sustainable Development

The global development crisis is not abstract. It is measured in families going to bed hungry, children going unvaccinated, girls being forced to drop...

June 7, 2025

Africa

Guterres calls for reparations to correct colonial injustices at AU Summit

Speaking on Saturday at the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Guterres...

February 15, 2025

Sustainability Watch

UN Chief Says Developing Nations Must Secure Climate Deal at COP29

Africa is seeking $1.3 Trillion for Climate adaptation and resilience by 2030.

November 13, 2024

Sustainability Watch

UN Chief Calls for Urgent Climate Finance Action at COP29

At the summit, Kenya’s Environment Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, reinforced Guterres' message by highlighting Africa’s demand for a new $1.3 trillion climate financing mechanism.

November 13, 2024

Sustainability Watch

‘Do more’: Guterres urges strong climate action at COP29

Guterres emphasized that only leaders can drive national climate ambitions and actions to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

November 12, 2024