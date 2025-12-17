Govt travel costs hit Sh4.97 billion in three months despite austerity pledge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – The national government spent nearly Sh5 billion on travel in just the first three months of the 2025/26 financial year, raising fresh questions about adherence to austerity measures promised by President William Ruto to curb public spending.

According to the National Government Budget Implementation Review Report for the First Three Months of FY 2025/26, released by the Controller of Budget (CoB), total travel expenditure stood at Sh4.97 billion by November 2025.

Of this amount, domestic travel accounted for Sh4.09 billion, while foreign travel consumed Sh877.21 million.

The spending falls under the broader “Use of Goods and Services” category, which also covers items such as printing and advertising, rent for non-residential buildings, training, hospitality, legal fees, insurance, and maintenance of government assets.

Beyond travel, the report shows that insurance costs were the single largest expense, amounting to Sh17.41 billion during the period under review.

Expenditure on specialized materials and supplies reached Sh3.62 billion, while hospitality spending stood at Sh2.19 billion. The government also spent Sh1.17 billion on rent and rates for non-residential buildings.

The latest figures come against the backdrop of earlier warnings by Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o, who in September raised a red flag over what she termed excessive executive travel.

At the time, Nyakang’o revealed that the national government had spent Sh25 billion on local and foreign travel in the previous financial year alone.

The continued high spending has drawn attention because it comes barely a year after President Ruto pledged to slash government travel budgets by 50 per cent as part of broader efforts to reduce wasteful expenditure and redirect funds toward development.

“We will reduce travel expenses of all government agencies by 50 per cent,” the President said during the initial announcement of the austerity drive.

It has now been two years since President Ruto first promised to cut government travel spending by Sh11 billion, arguing that the savings would create fiscal space for development projects and ease pressure on public finances.

The President later announced even stricter measures to curb unnecessary travel following the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024, saying the government needed to contain spending to manage the growing budget deficit.

However, the CoB report suggests that travel and other recurrent expenditures remain a significant draw on public resources, potentially undermining efforts to rein in spending and prioritize development.