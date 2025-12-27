Connect with us

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula/PBU

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to Build Chetambe Fort Monument to Honour Anti-Colonial Heroes in Bungoma

National Assembly Speaker Wetangulasaid the monument will be built on a 20-acre parcel of land and will serve as a historical and cultural tourism site for the community.

Published

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Dec 27 – The government has announced plans to build a monument at the historic Chetambe Fort in Webuye East, Bungoma County, to honour local residents who were killed by colonial forces while resisting British rule.

Speaking during the annual Tachoni Cultural Festival held at the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology grounds, the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula said the monument will be built on a 20-acre parcel of land and will serve as a historical and cultural tourism site for the community.

The Speaker said the massacre of locals who fought for freedom could only be properly honoured through a permanent memorial, adding that the government had not abandoned earlier plans to establish the site.

He commended the Tachoni Cultural Network, led by chairman Samson Muyundo, for its role in preserving the community’s cultural heritage. During the event, the Speaker was also installed as a Tachoni elder.

Senate Chief Whip Hon. Wafula Wakoli called on the Bungoma County Government to allocate more resources to cultural activities, noting that culture is a devolved function under the Constitution.

Bungoma County Woman Representative Hon. Catherine Wambilyanga and Webuye East MP Hon. Martin Pepela welcomed the government’s decision, saying the monument would help preserve the region’s history and promote cultural tourism.

The leaders also praised the revival of the Tachoni Cultural Festival, saying it would strengthen unity and safeguard cultural identity when combined with the proposed monument.

They urged residents to remain peaceful and united as the region prepares to usher in the New Year.

