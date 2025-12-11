Connect with us

A panoramic view of the Nyayo National Stadium as at May 25, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Govt Rolls Out Tough Security, Traffic Measures Ahead of Jamhuri Day Celebrations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11 – The Ministry of Interior has announced a comprehensive security and public safety plan ahead of the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations scheduled for Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Regional Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo outlined the government’s final preparedness plan for the national holiday, urging all Kenyans intending to attend the ceremony to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to safety advisories issued by authorities.

Kitiyo emphasized that this year’s celebrations are expected to attract a significantly large audience, including senior government officials and foreign dignitaries, a factor that has prompted heightened security deployment and stricter crowd-control measures.

In his address, Kitiyo issued a strong caution to the public against exposing valuable personal belongings in high-traffic areas around the stadium. He noted that large gatherings often attract opportunistic criminals and advised attendees to minimize displaying high-end mobile phones, luxury watches, and jewellery.

“We urge members of the public to exercise personal caution. Avoid openly using expensive phones or exposing costly watches and jewellery, especially in densely populated areas within and outside the stadium,” Kitiyo said.

He further clarified that while spectators will be permitted to carry water, snacks, and small food items, no drinks particularly packaged beverages or canned drinks will be allowed past security checkpoints.

 He explained that the restriction is part of broader safety considerations and is intended to streamline screening procedures at all entry points.

The Interior Ministry will deploy a multi-agency team, led by the National Police Service and supplemented by National Youth Service (NYS) personnel. The NYS will be responsible for guiding the public to designated seating zones and helping manage movement within the stadium to prevent congestion.

Kitiyo announced that the stadium gates will open at 5:00 am, giving attendees ample time to undergo thorough security checks before the event officially begins.

All guests are expected to be seated by 7:00 am, a requirement aimed at ensuring that the programme proceeds without disruption. He added that while VIP guests will access dedicated parking spaces within the stadium, general parking for the public will be provided in allocated areas surrounding the venue.

The Regional Commissioner also noted that the guest list will include several high-ranking dignitaries, among them invited Heads of State, heightening the need for orderliness, patience, and cooperation from the public.

Friday’s celebrations follow a successful Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) full-dress rehearsal earlier in the week at the same venue, marking the final preparatory step and confirming Nyayo National Stadium as the official host site for this year’s national holiday.

Traffic Disruptions

Meanwhile, Motorists are advised to anticipate major traffic disruptions on Friday, as police implement security measures for the Jamhuri Day celebrations.

According to Nairobi Regional Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo, key areas in the Central Business District (CBD) and around Nyayo Stadium will be closely monitored to ensure public safety during the national event.

To facilitate smooth proceedings, parts of the Nairobi Expressway will be temporarily closed. Vehicles coming from Lang’ata Road towards the CBD will be redirected at the Madaraka Road roundabout towards Lusaka Road.

Those entering from Westlands will exit at Bunyala Road starting from 7 a.m., while motorists coming from Mlolongo will exit at Capital Centre. The closures are expected to last until 3 p.m., partly due to the expressway’s proximity to Nyayo Stadium.

Other roads in Nairobi will remain open, but drivers are urged to cooperate with traffic officers managing diversions.

Gates at Nyayo Stadium will open early at 5 a.m., with designated parking available for dignitaries inside the stadium. The general public will be accommodated in the Lang’ata–Mombasa Road loop, which will also be temporarily closed to traffic.

Authorities have called on all road users to plan ahead, follow traffic instructions, and exercise patience during the celebrations.

