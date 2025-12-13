Govt cracks the whip on substandard liquor traders ahead of festive season

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Murang’a County Commissioner Hassan Bule has warned liquor traders against the sale of substandard and illicit alcoholic drinks during this festive season.

Speaking during this year’s Jamuhuri Day celebrations in Ihura Stadium, Bule observed that some unscrupulous traders may take advantage of Christmas and Happy New Year holidays to sell counterfeit and illicit brews to unsuspecting consumers.

The Commissioned warned excessive consumption and especially substandard and illicit alcoholic drinks continues to undermine the well-being of families and the stability of communities.

He stressed that security officers have intensified surveillance across all sub counties, adding that the County Security teams will not relent in the fight against the illegal trade.

Bule noted that several dens have already been shut down in recent operations and urged the public to cooperate by sharing information that may help authorities dismantle the networks behind the brewing and distribution of illicit liquor.

“We cannot allow illicit brews to continue destroying our people. These substances break families, fuel violence, and expose consumers to serious health risks,” he said.

The administrator also expressed concern over increased reports of criminal activities involving boda boda riders especially those operating during night.

He said some riders have resorted to robbing residents under the cover of darkness, a trend he described as alarming and unacceptable.

Bule added that law-abiding riders should help isolate the rogue elements tarnishing the sector’s reputation.

“If this behavior continues, we will have no choice but to consider restricting boda boda operations at night. We must protect innocent citizens,” He added.