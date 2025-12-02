Governor Nyaribo unveils legal team ahead of tomorrow’s impeachment hearing

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 2 – Embattled Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo will be defended by a seven -member legal team during the hearing of his impeachment case before the Senate plenary commencing tomorrow.

The Governor has confirmed that he will attend the proceedings in person and has disclosed both his legal team and four key witnesses.

Nyaribo will be represented by lawyers Elias Mutua, Zelmer Bonuke, Ombui Ratemo, Brianalee Murithii, and Erastus Orina.

They will be supported in their documentation and presentation by two legal assistants, Sylivia Njoki and Michelle Makandi, in a bid to defend Nyaribo’s political tenure.

This comes even as Three Members of the Nyamira County Assembly denied participating in the vote that led to the impeachment of Governor Amos Nyaribo, accusing the assembly of forging their signatures to push the motion through.

The MCAs Priscilla Nyatichi (nominated), Julius Nyangana (Rigoma), and Elijah Abere (Mekenene) have filed a formal complaint at Nyali Police Station in Mombasa, claiming they were not present in Nyamira during the contentious impeachment proceedings.

Governor Nyaribo’s impeachment follows a heated session at the Nyamira County Assembly, where 23 MCAs voted in favour of the motion to remove him.

The motion, spearheaded by Bonyamatuta MCA Julius Kimwomi Matwere, accuses the governor of gross misconduct, abuse of office, irregular appointments and mismanagement of public funds.

This is the third attempt to oust Nyaribo,signalling increasingly sharp divisions within the county’s political leadership.

The process will formally open on Wednesday with the reading of charges levelled against Governor Nyaribo. He will then be required to enter a plea, either admitting or denying responsibility.

Thereafter, the County Assembly which initiated the impeachment will present its case first, outlining evidence and arguments to support the Governor’s removal from office. The Assembly’s legal team is set to table documents and cross-examine witnesses to reinforce its claims.

Governor Nyaribo’s defence team will subsequently be granted an opportunity to respond. They are expected to challenge the allegations, call their own witnesses and subject them to cross-examination.

Once both sides have presented their cases, the Senate will debate the Motion before taking a decisive vote on Thursday, 4 December 2025. A majority of county delegations will be required to either uphold or dismiss the charges.

Nyaribo’s charges

Governor Nyaribo was impeached by the County Assembly of Nyamira on two grounds: gross violation of the Constitution and other laws and abuse of office.

Under the first charge, Governor Nyaribo is accused of engaging in, endorsing and supporting the unlawful and unconstitutional “Bunge Mashinani” initiative, giving illegal assent to the Nyamira County Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2024 and making an unlawful appointment of Dr Peris Nyaboke Oroko, also known as Peris Mongare as a County Executive Committee Member.

It is further alleged that the Governor illegally appointed members of the Municipal Boards of Nyamira and Keroka, unlawfully constituted a Selection Panel for the County Public Service Board (CPSB) and failed to appoint the Chairperson, Secretary and Members of the CPSB.

The County Assembly also accused Nyaribo of failing to deliver the State of the County Address and Annual Reports, as well as failing to comply with court orders regarding the appointment of Mr Clive Ogwora to the County Executive Committee.

On the charge of abuse of office, the Nyamira County Assembly faulted the Governor for conducting staff recruitment without budgetary provision, influencing irregular appointments of senior human resource officials and enriching himself through irregular salary arrears.

Members of the County Assembly additionally cited a payroll fraud syndicate that resulted in the loss of public funds, the Governor’s involvement in dual appointments outside the lawful establishment and usurpation of the powers of the Auditor-General and the CPSB.

Governor Nyaribo is also accused of unlawfully suspending the Secretary of the CPSB.

Majority Leader Sen. Aaron Cheruiyot had initially moved a Motion to establish eleven members select committee to handle the proposed removal through impeachment but it collapsed after it failed to get a seconder paving way for the full plenary hearing.