Governor Nyaribo denies impeachment charges at Senate trial

The embattled governor, who will also appear in person, has lined up four witnesses to support his defence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against her by Members of County Assembly (MCAs).

Appearing before the Senate, Nyaribo pleaded not guilty to charges read by Deputy Clerk Mohamed Ali.

The three MCAs have disowned letters they claim were written to the County Assembly Speaker Thadeus Nyabaro, allowing voting by proxy.

Nyaribo’s legal team has raised a preliminary objection and hopes that senators will uphold it because the Assembly did not attain the threshold required.

The legal team wants the impeachment annulled citing that 19 and not 23 MCAs were present in the Kisii County Assembly.

Their argument is that the threshold for the Assembly resolution to hold is 24 but could not be achieved because the quorum had not been attained.

Nyaribo further wants the Senate to investigate the authenticity of documents presented by the County Assembly.

