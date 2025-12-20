Government extends dusk-to-dawn curfew in 13 areas of Marsabit

Connect with us

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20-The government has extended a dusk-to-dawn curfew in parts of Marsabit County for a further 30 days, citing persistent security concerns in the region.

In a Gazette Notice issued on Friday, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the extension follows consultations with the National Security Council and is anchored in Section 106 (6) of the National Police Service Act, 2011.

The curfew will apply from 6.30 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. and will take effect from December 23, 2025.

“This notice shall take effect on the 23rd December, 2025, as from 6.30 p.m., for a period of thirty (30) days,” the notice read.

The areas covered by the extension are Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee, and Hillo Godde Haroressa.

According to the notice, the curfew may be withdrawn earlier or extended further depending on the prevailing security situation, through another gazette notice by the Cabinet Secretary.

The government says the measure is intended to support security operations, restore law and order, and protect lives and property in the affected areas, which have experienced recurring insecurity.

Residents have been urged to cooperate with security agencies as operations continue during the curfew period.

