Mahama urges Africa to break free from ‘rigged’ global order and industrialize

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has urged African nations to shift from exporting raw materials to producing high-value finished goods, calling for a new era of economic independence to match the political liberation achieved by earlier generations.

Speaking as Chief Guest at Kenya’s 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium on Friday, Mahama praised President William Ruto’s reform agenda and urged African leaders to embrace transparency, regional integration, and youth-driven innovation.

“The people of Ghana are in solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Kenya during this 62nd Jamhuri,” he said.

“On this day, we pay respect to the memories of our forebearers who fought for our freedom—and we do not take their sacrifice for granted.”

Mahama reflected on the historic bond between Kenya and Ghana, tracing it to the camaraderie between founding leaders Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Kwame Nkrumah.

“Our forebearers won us political independence. It is the responsibility of our current generation of African leadership to win economic independence and prosperity for our people,” he said.

He warned that Africa continues to operate within global systems ‘rigged against it,’ locking the continent into exporting unprocessed raw materials while re-importing costly finished products.

“The time has come for us to add value to Africa’s exports. The time has come for us to claim a fairer share of our natural resource endowments,” Mahama declared.

Intra-Africa trade

He called for transparent governance, empowered youth, and accelerated intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“The time has come for us to unleash the creativity and energies of our young people,” he added.

Mahama praised Kenya’s leadership on the global stage, including its role in the Haiti security mission, calling it “a powerful gesture of Pan-African solidarity.”

He also announced that Ghana would deploy troops from its 48th Engineers Regiment to support Jamaica following the devastation of Hurricane Melissa.

Mahama arrived in Nairobi on Thursday evening and was received by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

President Ruto is leading the national commemoration, attended by thousands of Kenyans and international dignitaries.

This year’s theme—Tourism, Wildlife, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions)—underscores the government’s focus on tourism as a core economic pillar.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said President Ruto will announce new policy reforms aimed at positioning Kenya as a global tourism and business-events hub, aligned with the refreshed Magical Kenya brand and Vision 2030/BETA.