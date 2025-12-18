Gachagua accuses Ruto of buying church support through hefty offerings and donations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18— Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of colluding with what he termed “greedy bishops” to stage-manage church congregations as part of a campaign to repair his public image, escalating a bitter political feud between the two former allies.

Gachagua, now the leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), alleged that Ruto was using religion and church platforms to regain political support, including by supplying coordinated attire and headgear to different church denominations to create what he described as an “organic” show of backing.

“For the congregation to look organic, he has acquired head gears and dresses for all denominations including, Woman’s Guild, Mothers Union and Mothers Council,” Gachagua said.

“Full containers are ready for use every Sunday; these are being given to women goons and even men with instructions to cheer him in church and shout TUTAM. This is done on agreement with greedy some Bishops who are not even preaching but campaigning.”

Gachagua also claimed that the President had increased church donations dramatically and ferried supporters to services to amplify applause and chants.

He alleged that participants were paid to attend and cheer.

The accusations come against the backdrop of Gachagua’s dramatic fall from power.

Once Ruto’s key political partner, Gachagua was impeached by Parliament in October 2024 after 281 lawmakers voted in favour of a motion citing 11 charges, including corruption.

The impeachment followed a prolonged fallout with President Ruto and triggered anger in parts of central Kenya, a region that had strongly backed Ruto in the 2022 presidential election.

Additionally, Gachagua revisited the early days of Ruto’s political rise, accusing the president of deceiving voters during the campaign period using the Holy Bible.

“He[President William Ruto] came with the Holy Bible and tears. He sang all vernacular songs. He memorized all vernacular greetings across the Country,” Gachagua said.

“He conned all of us. Being Christians, we all fell for his antics and gave him our votes.”

Gachagua went on to accuse Ruto of abandoning those values after assuming office, leveling a sweeping indictment of the administration’s record on security, public finance, education and healthcare.

He singled out abductions , looting of National wealth, plunder of public resources and sale of strategic public assets as some of the setbacks in the Ruto presidency.

The former deputy president also criticised the government’s foreign security engagements and domestic policing.

Gachagua said some churches had resisted what he described as political manipulation, singling out major denominations.

“I am glad this shame cannot be entertained in the Catholic Church, PCEA and ACK as well as several Pentecostals and Evangelicals.”

He concluded his remarks with a proverb and a warning about what he portrayed as desperation within the presidency.

“Looking at this desperation, I remember an African proverb that says ‘When the Death of a monkey is imminent All trees are slippery’.

“The Man has destroyed our Beautiful Kenya and he is now promising us an imaginary Singapore!”

President Ruto has previously defended his frequent church appearances and donations as an expression of personal faith and support for religious institutions, while church leaders have been divided over the growing intersection of politics and the pulpit.