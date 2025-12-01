Connect with us

(251122) -- JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 22, 2025 (Xinhua) -- People walk past a logo of the 20th Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 22, 2025. The Group of Twenty (G20) Summit opened here Saturday, marking the first time the event is being held in Africa. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

CHINA DAILY

G20 summit lauded for amplifying African voice – China Daily

Published

South African government officials and experts have hailed the Group of 20 and the leaders’ summit for amplifying African voices and strengthening multilateralism.

Supra Mahumapelo, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation in the South African Parliament, said the presidency placed African priorities at the center of the global agenda.

“It’s a strategic diplomatic focus on Africa that will never disappear in future global history,” Mahumapelo said.

Following the G20 Leaders’ Summit, South Africa on Tuesday handed over the presidency to the United States, which was absent from the summit due to US President Donald Trump’s boycott.

Mahumapelo welcomed key elements of the G20 Leaders’ Declaration, released at the G20 Leaders’ Summit over the weekend, including commitments on Africa’s debt issues, support for the African Union, a focus on the African Continental Free Trade Area, artificial intelligence, and strategic minerals and beneficiation.

South Africa consulted extensively with the African Union and aligned its priorities with the continental blueprint.

Many African countries participated in various working groups, and Africa was referenced 52 times in the declaration, an outcome Mahumapelo said reflects South Africa’s Pan-Africanist stance.

Sizo Nkala, a senior researcher at the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Africa-China Studies, said: “It is the most Africa-focused G20 Declaration we have seen since its inception in 1990. It shows how inclusiveness in global forums can change the narrative. As a result of the AU’s permanent membership, Africa is becoming more visible, and its issues are incorporated into the global agenda. This is a positive step.”

He noted that the declaration captures core issues affecting Africa and the Global South, including debt sustainability, climate finance, food security and reform of global financial institutions.

Despite the continent’s abundance of critical minerals, he said, the resources have not been sufficiently leveraged to benefit African citizens. Many African countries also face acute food insecurity and heavy debt-servicing burdens.

Nkala said the diplomacy helped build consensus among diverse global actors. The declaration’s swift approval on the first day of the summit on Saturday, by overwhelming consensus, was noteworthy.

“This is a sign that the world is ready to unite in the pursuit of common goals,” he said.

Aleta Miller, UN Women South Africa country representative, said the G20 process demonstrated the strength of multilateralism. While disagreements emerged, she noted that member states negotiated to reach common ground for multilateral cooperation.

