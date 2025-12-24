Four Members of Maraga’s Campaign Team Injured in Road Accident in Western Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 – Four members of former Chief Justice David Maraga’s campaign team were injured on Tuesday night after their vehicle collided with a lorry while returning to Nairobi from Nyamira County, police and campaign officials confirmed.

In a statement, Maraga said the team had been returning from Nyamira County, where they had accompanied him and other officials of the United Green Movement (UGM), when their car collided with a lorry under circumstances that are still under investigation.

Preliminary accounts indicate that the lorry lost control, veered off its lane and crashed head-on into the campaign vehicle, causing extensive damage. Emergency responders were promptly mobilised and rushed the injured team members to hospital. No fatalities were reported.

“We have been informed of a ghastly road accident involving four members of our campaign team. They have all been rushed to hospital,” Maraga said, confirming that the victims were part of the team that had accompanied him before heading back to Nairobi.

The former Chief Justice said he was closely following the situation and urged Kenyans to keep the injured in their prayers as they receive treatment.

Images from the scene showed the campaign vehicle badly wrecked, with its front end crushed, the windscreen shattered and tyres deflated, highlighting the severity of the impact.