Foreign Affairs PS Sing’oei mourns father’s passing

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei is mourning the loss of his father, Mzee John Kibiego Ole Sing’oei, who passed away after a short illness.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi revealed the passing Mzee Sing’oei on X.

“The loss of a father carries a weight that is difficult to describe. A father’s presence shapes our direction, anchors our confidence and gives meaning to the everyday journey of life.”

Mudavadi who also doubles up as the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary expressed his solidarity with the family of Sing’oei.

“Mzee Sing’oei was more than a parent, he was a pillar of wisdom, calm strength and unshakable integrity whose influence stretched far beyond his home.”

Mudavadi eulogized Mzee Sing’oei for his humility, kindness, and the positive mark he left on everyone around him.

“His guidance, generosity and gentle spirit will continue to shine through the people he shaped and the values he lived by,” Mudavadi said.