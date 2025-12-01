Filmed Gang Rape in Meru Sparks Outcry As Police Arrest Three

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 1 – Police are investigating a horrific incident in Laare, Meru County, where a woman was gang raped by more than ten men who also filmed the assault and circulated the video on social media.

Officers say three suspects have been arrested and a manhunt is underway for the rest.

The attackers were reportedly part of a group of about 100 men participating in a traditional circumcision procession in Laare Town on December 1, 2025.

According to police, the gang cornered the woman, raped her in turns and recorded parts of the crime on their phones before sharing the clips online. The footage has triggered public outrage and widespread calls for swift justice.

The survivor is admitted to a local hospital and is receiving treatment and counselling, police said. A specialised team has been dispatched to Laare to support efforts to track down all those involved.

In a separate case in Syokimau, Machakos County, police are pursuing a gang that allegedly broke into a home and raped a woman, her daughter and their house help, before stealing assorted items during a Monday morning attack. The three survivors are in hospital in stable condition.

In Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, officers are also hunting a group of men accused of gang raping a woman in a maize plantation. She told police she was on a motorcycle along the Moiben–Kapcherop highway when the rider diverted into a farm where about ten men were waiting. Five of them allegedly raped her before she escaped and was helped by Good Samaritans to hospital. No arrests have been made.